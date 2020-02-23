  • February 23, 2020

MASTER GARDENERS: Waste not, want not: Gardening on the cheap - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Waste not, want not: Gardening on the cheap

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 23, 2020 2:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Waste not, want not: Gardening on the cheap By Debbie Roland Master Gardener Odessa American

A class was held for the public this month called Gardening on the Cheap taught by Master Gardener, Jim Longstreet. Jim has the philosophy that if you can’t eat it he won’t grow it. The class was full of tips on how to garden for free, or at least cheaply. I want to share some of those with you and maybe spur you on to using these or finding some of your own.

Repurpose and make do with what you have. Be a good steward of what you have available to you. Your friends and neighbors may have pots, leaves, or grass clippings they will happily let you haul away. It will give you a great sense of satisfaction.

A simple vegetable garden is 4’ x 24’ and 12” deep which will house 6 tomato plants, 6 pepper plants, 6 eggplants, 8 each of spinach, Swiss chard and kale plants. The cheapest way to get started is to buy seeds and start them now. You can buy seeds in bulk which is even less expensive and split the cost with your gardening friends. Be sure to add compost to your garden beds. Our local soil has a high Ph and compost will help to lower that. Both Midland and Odessa AgriLife offices have (for free) the form and container to have your soil tested at Texas A&M for a fee of $12.00. Well worth the money.

Jim lives in town and gardens on each side of his house, 350 square feet of garden on each side. He has developed an amazing system and you can too. Of course, he is producing large yields with only half a day of sunlight. That is one of the great things about living in the West Texas sun.

Look for five gallon buckets! They are everywhere-on the side of the road, at your neighbor’s house, etc. They are great for hauling everything, especially rain water, and can be used to cover your plants during inclimate weather. Don’t throw away your old t-shirts. Cut them into strips and use them to tie your plants to the stake or tomato cage.

Collect your rainwater and use it to water your plants. It’s healthier for both your plants and for you.

Happy Gardening and remember Jim’s advice: Waste not, want not.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, February 23, 2020 2:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
48°
Humidity: 69%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 71°/Low 42°
Windy with clouds giving way to sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 38°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]