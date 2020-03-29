GARDENING: Add a little luck to your yard

Four leaf clovers are a sign of luck in our society, associated with Saint Patrick’s Day. Four leaf clovers are hard to find so the rarity of finding one is what gives it the allure of being a good luck charm. Although a four-leaf clover is a genetic mutation in the regular white clover plant which you may have growing in your yard.

White clover or Trifolium repens is a perennial legume that originated in Europe and has become one of the most widely distributed legumes in the world. A legume is a special type of plant which has roots that fix nitrogen. Legumes are used as cover crops to help rebuild the soil in agriculture settings. White clover is very competitive and can produce up to 80-130 pounds per acre. It is the most resilient of the clovers. It is considered a living mulch because it rehabilitates the soil and helps prevent soil erosion. The root system of white clover grows very thick and interconnected which breaks up the soil and reduces soil compaction. It produces nice green walkways as well making it easy on the eye if you have it in your yard.

When the white flowers are in bloom, they can add allure to your yard. Not only do they look good, but they are also great weed suppressants once established. They have a large root system and are very adaptable to adverse conditions making them good at out competing weeds. If you add some white clover into your yard or field for ground cover you are doing your soil a favor and you can also allow your cattle to graze, it has a protein content of 28 percent, although you should watch out for bloat in your cattle.