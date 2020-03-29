  • March 29, 2020

GARDENING: Add a little luck to your yard - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Add a little luck to your yard

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 29, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: Add a little luck to your yard By Jeanette Castanon Odessa American

Four leaf clovers are a sign of luck in our society, associated with Saint Patrick’s Day. Four leaf clovers are hard to find so the rarity of finding one is what gives it the allure of being a good luck charm. Although a four-leaf clover is a genetic mutation in the regular white clover plant which you may have growing in your yard.

White clover or Trifolium repens is a perennial legume that originated in Europe and has become one of the most widely distributed legumes in the world. A legume is a special type of plant which has roots that fix nitrogen. Legumes are used as cover crops to help rebuild the soil in agriculture settings. White clover is very competitive and can produce up to 80-130 pounds per acre. It is the most resilient of the clovers. It is considered a living mulch because it rehabilitates the soil and helps prevent soil erosion. The root system of white clover grows very thick and interconnected which breaks up the soil and reduces soil compaction. It produces nice green walkways as well making it easy on the eye if you have it in your yard.

When the white flowers are in bloom, they can add allure to your yard. Not only do they look good, but they are also great weed suppressants once established. They have a large root system and are very adaptable to adverse conditions making them good at out competing weeds. If you add some white clover into your yard or field for ground cover you are doing your soil a favor and you can also allow your cattle to graze, it has a protein content of 28 percent, although you should watch out for bloat in your cattle.

Posted in on Sunday, March 29, 2020 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 54%
Winds: S at 1mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 53°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 78°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 80°/Low 55°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]