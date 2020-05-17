GARDENING: Evening primrose thrives in West Texas

Evening primrose is a flower that is listed on the Permian Basin Master Gardener website under recommended annual flowers. Evening primrose thrives in our climate once established. The flowers are light pink and sometimes light yellow. They are upright tall flowers and the blooms are about 2 inches across. They open in the late afternoon. The flowers do prefer well drained soil and full sun. The reason they do so well in our climate is because we have a high PH soil which they favor.

When planting they have a 70% success rate and will grow to about 2-4 feet tall. They germinate in 15-30 days and the optimal soil temperature they prefer is 65-70 degrees F, they bloom from May to July.

It is sometimes called Mexican evening primrose; it has dark pink flowers that start out as white and then turn pink. The flower will die back in the heat and re-emerge again in the cool weather to bloom in the spring.

You can plant these wildflowers in late summer or early fall. They will do well in the hottest and least cared for part of your landscape. It does great in rocky well drained soil, and once established will require less care.

Evening primrose or Mexican primrose can do well in your garden. Visit the Permian Basin Master Gardener website to learn more about recommended annuals and perennials for our area.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.