  • June 14, 2020

GARDENING: Fertilizer gives your garden a boost

GARDENING: Fertilizer gives your garden a boost

Posted: Sunday, June 14, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: Fertilizer gives your garden a boost By Jeanette Castanon Odessa American

Fertilizers are a great way to give your garden the extra push it may need when producing flowers and fruits. There are four different ways that fertilizers are applied:

Broadcast before planting. The proper amount of fertilizer is spread evenly over the garden and mixed into the soil to a depth of 3 to 4 inches before making beds for planting. This method is least likely to cause plant damage.

Band or bed applications. The fertilizer is applied in a strip to the side of the row before planting. This method requires care to prevent plant damage from roots which may come into contact with the fertilizer band.

Starter solutions. This is used mainly on transplants such as tomatoes and peppers. Mix 2 tbsp of garden fertilizer with 1 gallon of water and stir well. Pour 1 cup of the mixture into the whole and let it soak in before transplanting.

Side dressing. The term side dressing denotes an application of fertilizer, usually one containing nitrogen only, alongside the rows or in a circle around growing plants. This ensures a nitrogen supply as plants grow and develop.

One heavy fertilizer application in the early spring is not enough, it is much better to apply a moderate amount before planting with supplemental side dressings during the growing season. A guide for side dressing applications is listed below.

  • Onions: when 5-6 leaves have formed.
  • Tomatoes: When first fruits are small, apply 1 tbsp per plant. Repeat every 4 weeks.
  • Squash: When vines are 1 foot long at a rate of 1 level tbsp per plant.
  • Herbs: When about half grown and after first harvest.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

