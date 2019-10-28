CENTERS PIECE: Communicating your needs

  • October 28, 2019

Claudia Lopez, LMFT

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 3:30 am

By Claudia Lopez, LMFT

As women, we’ve all had that conversation with our husband where we are venting about a problem that is happening in our lives. It could be an argument with a co-worker, a disagreement with a family member or something we wished we would have handled differently.

We ruminate on it as long as we can and try to find reason and validation for our behaviors. At times, we turn to our spouse to get that validation. When this occurs I have a lot of wives in couples therapy say to me “he doesn’t listen” or “he just tries to fix it.”

This leads to me talking to couples about communicating what you need from your partner. If you need to just vent your feelings and have someone hear you and validate you by nodding their head, agreeing, saying “wow that sucks”, I’m sorry that happened to you, etc. you need to communicate this to your partner. You need to teach them what you need in that moment. You can do this by having a conversation with your partner as illustrated below:

Her: I had this big disagreement with one of my co-workers today and I’m so furious.

Him: Well maybe if you did this, or maybe if you did that… etc.

Her: Honey, right now in this moment I don’t need you to fix it. Thank you so much for loving me and wanting to help me fix it, but all I need right now is for you to listen to my feelings and say you hear me.

Him: Ok let me try

Her: I had this big disagreement with one of my co-workers today and I’m so furious.

Him: I’m so sorry, how are you feeling?

Her: I’m so angry and frustrated.

Him: I understand, that does sound frustrating I can understand why you are angry. Do you want to talk about it further? What can I do to help?

Although we wish our partners could read our mind and understand our every need by just looking at us, that is not realistic and many people feel let down by their partners. Communicating your needs in a relationship can help avoid misunderstandings and achieve a more open and honest relationship.

Claudia Lopez is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist at Centers for Children and Families

