CENTERS' PIECE: Pre-marital counseling

A common belief held by people is that going to counseling for your relationship means that there is a problem.

Counseling for pre-marital or marital couples can actually be very beneficial when sought before an issue becomes a major problem.

Pre-marital counseling is meant to be a place to discuss certain topics that a couple may not have discussed previously such as relationship roles, children, finances and communication.

Couples who learn good communication skills early on are more prepared for potential areas of conflict that may arise. However, if a couple believes that they will never argue or that they could never be mad at each other is likely to be very disappointed.

Conflict or disagreements are a natural part of life. When putting two distinctly different individuals together there are always going to be differences. Differences when added to irritation cause conflict.

For example, it is okay that both people in a relationship have different weekend hobbies. However, it can cause conflict when one person feels their hobby is being placed on the back burner repeatedly. This then causes conflict as it has created a feeling of irritation, hurt, or frustration from the other person in the relationship.

I have encouraged many of my friends and family to do pre-marital counseling and my husband and I also did pre-marital counseling when we were engaged.

Even though I am a counselor that doesn’t mean I am perfect, or that I couldn’t benefit from pre-marital counseling with my spouse. Pre-marital counseling can help couples build a healthy foundation for their marital relationship. Our premarital program that we went through helped us to further explore our own personality, relationship dynamics and how to integrate these together in the healthiest way.

Many couples who are newly engaged may believe that their love is enough to keep them together. Many couples have not experienced major life stressors together, or been together long enough for differences to become a point of contention.

Even if a couple has been together for several years, some problem areas may have gone unspoken about or a couple may not know how to express frustrations in a healthy way.

Remember, nothing has to be going wrong in your relationship to engage in pre-marital counseling. If you are already having frequent arguments with your significant other or are concerned about potential issues, pre-marital counseling can give you a safe place to discuss these issues or concerns. Therefore, if you are in a serious relationship or are now engaged, I’d greatly encourage you to seek pre-marital counseling.