CENTERS PIECE: Unresolved Grief Will Make You Ill

Our city has suffered several traumatic events in the last year and our community is grieving immensely from those events. Grief can take a toll on an individual young or old if it is not dealt with properly. Grief is a natural emotional response to a significant loss, a loved one, a relationship or a job. When we process grief, we usually think about the emotions that we experience, for example, sadness, depression, anger, resentment, guilt, relief, fear and panic. Grief can also be described as being on an emotional roller-coaster with the ups and downs it can bring to a person’s emotional health. The emotional stress of prolonged grief can cause physical and physiological changes in the body, which if left unresolved, affects you to an increased risk of physical illness. Unresolved grief can make you sick.

There are specific stages of grief that a person may experience. They reflect common reactions people have as they try to make sense of a loss. An important part of the healing process is feeling and accepting the emotions that come as a result of the loss. There is no ‘normal’ or set amount of time to grieve, and your grieving process depends on multiple characteristics, such as your age, beliefs, character, and support system.

There are five distinct stages of grief most individuals will experience over time are and these stages can happen in any specific order:

Denial: “This cannot be happening”

Anger: “Why is this happening”

Bargaining: “I will do anything to change this”

Depression: “What is the point of going on”

Acceptance: It’s going to be okay”

Unresolved grief can affect our physical well-being by attacking the immune system (the body’s defense system to fight diseases), cardiovascular system(heart) digestive (stomach, intestines) and the nervous system (brain, spinal cord).

If a person already has an illness grief can worsen things and take more time to heal. Some of the health problems resulting from chronic stimulation of these systems are:

Anxiety and depression

Heart disease and stroke

Immune system dysfunction

Digestive problems

Headaches and migraines

Sleep problems

Weight gain

Memory and concentration loss

There are a few important ways to deal with grief in a healthy and therapeutic manner. In the beginning give yourself time to grieve and accept the feelings that you are experiencing. You should understand that grieving is an unavoidable process that has to take place. Find a caring support system and reach out and talk to others about your feelings, whether it be friends and family or a therapist. Do not isolate yourself because it just makes it more difficult to heal. Practice self-care and try to exercise regularly, eat well, and get enough rest to stay healthy and focused. Get back into your daily routine by returning to your hobbies and things that you enjoy doing. Participating in the activities that bring you pleasure may restore what hope you have lost. Also, joining a support group can be beneficial and speaking to others who are also grieving.