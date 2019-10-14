CENTERS' PIECE: Mass shooting survivors need counseling

Ironically, just one day before our recent local tragedy, on Aug. 30, 2019, ABC Channel 7 in Denver, Colo., published an article titled, “Rash of recent mass shootings trigger survivors of Aurora Theater Shooting” (Kovaleski, 2019).

This article began by stating that since the beginning of 2019 there have been more than 250 mass shootings reported in the United States. It went on to state that these recent shootings “have forced survivors of the Aurora theater shooting to revisit that July night in 2012.”

Aurora Mental Health Center, from the beginning, has been the leading agency that has helped survivors cope with mental health concerns since the shooting, such as images that were witnessed to feelings of survivor’s guilt (Kovaleski, 2019).

A therapist and manager of Aurora Mental Health reported that their facility has seen a “recent uptick in patients seeking assistance for the first time since the night of the theater shooting” (Kovaleski, 2019).

She went on to say that the number of requests for help “in the beginning was huge,” but seven years later “people are still coming forward.” Reported numbers are that there were over 1,200 people at the Aurora theater the night of the shooting (approximately 400 in theater nine where the majority of the shooting took place, 400 in theater eight next door, and over 400 in the rest of the theater) (Kovaleski, 2019).

One survivor from Aurora, who was in theater eight (adjacent to the one where the shooter was located), said that she just recently reached out for help after more than seven years of “battling memories in the night” (Kovaleski, 2019).

She said that guns are hard for her now and that she really doesn’t “go to the movie theater.” She stated that after the recent shooting at Highlands Ranch, Colo., it brought back memories of her trauma and that she then “wanted to cope with alcohol” and this realization helped her decide she “needed to get help.”

She said that her mother had tried to get her to reach out for help immediately after the shooting but she had ignored the requests. A therapist and manager of Aurora Mental Health said that she thinks survivors “have to get to a functional relationship with their trauma, because it’s not going away” (Kovaleski, 2019).

You may ask what having a “functional relationship” with personal trauma means. This can be defined as an understanding that the trauma has caused significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, and/or other areas of personal functioning.

What some people do not realize is that someone does not have to have directly experienced or witnessed exposure to actual death, threatened death, or serious injury to have such distress or impairment. It can be someone who learned that the traumatic event happened to a close family member or close friend.

It can also be caused by experiencing repeated or extreme exposure to aversive details of the event. Additionally, there can be a delayed expression of symptoms, appearing six months or longer after a traumatic event, as described by the above article.

Symptoms to watch for could include, but are not limited to, hypervigilance, sleep disturbance, problems with concentration, distressing memories and/or dreams of the event, avoidance of anything associated with the event, negative beliefs or expectations about oneself, others, or the world, feeling detached from others, a persistent negative emotional state (such as fear, anger, or guilt), persistent inability to experience positive emotions, diminished interest or participation in significant activities, unusually irritable behavior, angry outbursts, and reckless or self-destructive behavior (American Psychiatric Association, 2013).

Centers for Children and Families in Midland and Odessa is offering no-cost therapy sessions for those who believe they have been significantly impacted by the shootings of Aug. 31.