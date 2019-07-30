CENTERS' PIECE: Kids Shouldn’t Be on the Battlefield

It is a sad fact of modern life that many children share the experience of having their parents not live together. It can be difficult for those involved in the split custody situation: parents, children, and extended families. I firmly believe that it is up to the grown-ups in the situation to make it as positive as possible for the children involved. Even if your divorce/custody case is unpleasant, even if you cannot stand your former partner, your children do not deserve to be stuck in the war zone with the adults.

Now, for all of you saying, “Yeah, but my ex is… (fill in the blank with some negative word),” hold on. Your kids probably do not care if your ex cheated, lied, ran up your credit card balances, or committed other relationship sins. And, honestly, they should not even know most of the grown-up details. If your ex was violent, there are caveats to what I am about to say, but some of it will still apply.

If you google “Texas children’s bill of rights,” you’ll find multiple sites listing the minimum children should be able to expect from their parents. Many of these items are included in your custody court orders, but, I’ve read a LOT of court orders, and you can easily get bogged down in the pages of legalese. So, take a minute to look at that list online or in your custody arrangements.

These things all seem rather sensible if you are NOT involved in an unpleasant custody situation. An observer will likely think, “I would never do anything like that to my kid!” When you are struggling with difficult custody circumstances, it is much harder to remember that your children are innocent bystanders in this battle. I am not going to list the approximately 30 bill of rights items here, but I do want to talk about why these guidelines are important to your children. These apply to the grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends of the parents involved too.

Children are sponges. How many times have you been shocked when they repeated in public something that they heard at home? The videos on Facebook are funny when they are happening to someone else! I have heard, “I never talk bad about my ex when my child is in the room.” Maybe, but kids hear lots of things we don’t expect. They also read your body language better than you might think.

Kids then tend to internalize the information that they receive from their environment. Something that an adult knows is just “venting” can be intensely serious to a child. When you casually bad-mouth your ex, they hear that and file it away. And, as kids mature, they start to realize that they are a mix of both parents. That can lead to some very harsh, often subconscious, self-talk: “Dad says my mom is no good. He also says I look just like her. I must be no good too.” Or, “Mom says dad left us for his new family. I must be expendable.” Logically, an adult knows that these aren’t accurate conclusions, but kids aren’t always logical and abstract thinkers.

Additionally, kids are hardwired to seek a relationship with their parents – both of them if at all safely possible. Humans have an innate drive to know where we came from and who we are. How many stories have you heard where a child adopted into a happy, healthy, loving home goes looking for a birth parent? Those children aren’t rejecting the love of the parents who raised them; they are seeking connection, understanding, and “where did I get my nose”.

It is the parents’ job in life to let kids be kids and let the adults deal with the grown-up stuff. It is the parents’ job not to take their frustrations out on their kids or on the relationship their kids have with the other parent. It’s the parents’ job to deal with the stresses of custody – AND LIFE – without making their children serve as their counselor or as the family judge. When you created a child with your ex-partner, you made a deal with that kid that they became the priority. That deal doesn’t change just because you’re mad at your ex.

If your situation is truly dangerous, you have recourse through the legal system. Use it. Be smart, be safe, but be honest. Your children need you to guide and protect them from harm, but “not liking” your ex isn’t a good reason for cutting off contact or initiating legal action.

If parents or children are struggling with the emotional toll of split custody, a counselor can help the parties work through and process the situation individually or at the family level. Counselors at Centers [(432) 570-1084] are able to assist with the healing and growing and forgiving that can help parents and children in their relationships. In many situations, positive co-parenting is a realistic goal, regardless of how you got there. Your children deserve their parents to try.