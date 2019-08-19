CENTERS' PIECE: Keepsakes…Visual Reminders Connecting Us to Our Past

  • August 19, 2019

Posted: Monday, August 19, 2019 5:15 am

BY RAYLENE WEAVER, LPC

This past weekend I was in Phoenix visiting family. My aunt and her son, I had not seen in over 20 years while his daughter and wife, I met for the first time. We ate, laughed, shared stories and reminisced while looking at pictures of precious family members no longer with us. My aunt and I opened boxes containing toys, clothes and treasured school papers and crafts belonging to her children. One worn shoe box contained Christmas ornaments that hung on her parent’s tree so many years ago. I felt honored to have been given some of my grandparent’s precious keepsakes to share with my brothers and my children. Keepsakes, the visual reminders that keep us connected to our past.

Our past. How does that attribute to making one who they are and who they will become? Do individuals hold on to past experiences too tightly or not at all? One’s past experiences, whether negative or positive, are a part of who we are, present and future.  We decide if we want to continue with the family values and instructions we have been exposed to by our parents/caregivers or realize those passed down values will not lead us down the path to which we wish to follow.

I remind my clients that they are in control of themselves…what they think, how they act and react, what they say and how they treat others. We can control how we parent our children, treat our mates and how we take care of ourselves. Are we leaving a legacy that our children will want to remember or be proud of? Will we be thought of as being kind, encouraging and loving? Are those after us going to want to preserve keepsakes they find of ours in attics or will those mementoes find their way to trash bins because they only produce memories of hurt and resentment and are reminders of various types of abuse? 

One does not need to possess trinkets to be connected to the past. What one does every day with and for others in the spirit of kindness, respect and love, is the most cherished visual over and above a collection of paper, pictures and things. How will you be remembered? What legacy are you leaving? It’s never too late NOW to be the person you one day will want to have others reminisce positively and lovingly about, while going thru your keepsakes.

Billy Graham said it well, “The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren, is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.”

Raylene Weaver, LPC, is with Centers for Children and Families.

