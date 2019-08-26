CENTERS' PIECE: Back-to-school blue: How to motivate your kiddos

School is back in session. For many parents, that means back to dealing with homework hassles and poor performance. It means more stress at home because Sally Student isn’t living up to her potential.

It means more frustration as a parent because you aren’t sure how to motivate your child. Yelling hasn’t worked. Rewards haven’t worked. Bribing hasn’t worked. Punishments haven’t worked. Back to school for many parents means increased anxiety and stress over beginning another year of failing grades. Many parents believe their children should excel at school and are at a complete loss because year after year that hasn’t happened.

How can this year be different?

First, it’s important to understand the difference between intrinsic and extrinsic motivation.

Extrinsic motivation involves doing something in order to gain a specific reward or avoid a certain punishment. While this works for many people, it is not motivating for all.

Not all students are motivated to work toward getting an A even if they are capable. Intrinsic motivation, on the other hand, is doing something simply for the pleasure of doing it. It stems from genuine interest and ambition rather than external factors like grades or rewards.

Intrinsic motivation involves engaging in a behavior because it is personally rewarding such as running out of sheer enjoyment, rather than running to try and lose weight.

Help your kids find intrinsic motivation by figuring out what they value. Why is it important to do your best in school? What does it say about your character if you give your all? Help your kids realize that they will feel good about themselves if trying their best. Even if a certain grade isn’t as high as Sally Student may have liked, there is still pride in knowing effort was made.

Make the connection clear between what students are doing in the classroom and things that are happening in real life. Maybe Sally Student doesn’t really like math, but she loves spending time with mom in the kitchen and cooking. Help Sally Student recognize that basic math shows up in many aspects of cooking including converting temperatures from Celsius to Fahrenheit, changing the quantities of ingredients or working out cook times based on weight. Help Sally Student apply basic math in real life situations to give the concepts more value.

Maybe Sally Student also struggles in her Spanish class, but she really loves to travel and hopes to study abroad one day. Help Sally Student see how putting effort into the class will pay off in the end.

Help your kiddos find their passion. Most kids are motivated by things they are interested in or good at. Encourage students to compete against themselves and to always strive toward reaching a personal best.

No one is good at everything, but everyone is good at something. When you focus on things you are good at, things you aren’t good at matter less.

Is your child outgoing? Is your child helpful? Is your child good with people? Focus on all of the qualities that go into becoming an independent, successful adult and contributing member of society.

It’s not just academics that will help your child succeed. Help your kiddos determine the kind of person he or she wants to be and encourage him or her to make choices that are in line with that kind of person.

Elizabeth Buchanan is retired from the Center For Children and Families.