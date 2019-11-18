  • November 18, 2019

CENTERS PIECE: How to Survive the "Holiday Season"

CENTERS PIECE: How to Survive the "Holiday Season"

Posted: Monday, November 18, 2019 3:30 am

CENTERS PIECE: How to Survive the “Holiday Season” MARCIA NORTON, EDD, LPC-S, MED, RN, BSN, AS Odessa American

How often do we feel that the holidays are just a whirlwind of activities, a machine in which we get caught? A common concern is the wishing for a simpler, less commercial, more soul-satisfying celebration of the season. Let’s think about ending 2019 with a festival of positive thoughts and reflections on the year.

Some ways you can make this happen are…….

Ask yourself how you really want to spend your time during the holidays.

Do you really want to accept all the invitations you are offered? Accept your own limitations and listen to your “inner voice.” Accept only the invitations you feel you will really enjoy.

Have realistic expectations about others.

If you do not get along with certain people during the year, the holidays will not be any different.

It is not realistic to think you can get along with everyone all the time.

If dealing with relatives makes you “crazy,” then try this advice: “Be Curious, NOT Furious”   

Instead of going ballistic when your relative starts picking on your clothes/ your weight/ your choice in partners/ your lifestyle….say to them, “I’m not sure what you mean by that? Can you clarify?” Then, they will have to explain their insult, which will make them think twice about what they are saying….. Remember, the only behavior you can control is your own!  

Another major holiday stressor is MONEY!

According to the American Psychological Association, money is the #1 thing that stresses people out over the holidays. Do NOT get caught up in a spending frenzy that you will regret later. Have a holiday budget and stick to it. The most valuable gift you can give to your friends and family is your time with them!

Break the “TOXIC TRADITIONS”

STOP doing activities that you dread just because it is tradition.

Think about traditions you want to keep, modify, eliminate or create.  Think of ways to accomplish these goals and make a plan to achieve them.

Practice Self-Care

Get plenty of rest and quality sleep. Turn off the Electronics!

Eat a properly balanced diet: whole grains, fruits/vegetables, proteins, low sugar

Drink plenty of WATER!!! Not soda, tea, coffee, juice…

Do NOT rely on drugs/alcohol to regulate your mood

Also, EXERCISE! This will help reduce stress and release the natural “feel-good” endorphins that you need.

Give yourself permission to be happy.

It is OK to feel good. Feeling good, laughing, and being happy is your body’s way of letting you relax and let go of stress.

Remember, the Holidays are about getting closer to people we care about and bringing light and laughter to the dark days of winter!

If you feel you need some additional help to survive the Holiday Season, please contact Centers for Children and Families in Midland at 432-570-1084 and in Odessa at 432-580-7006.

