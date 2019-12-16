CENTERS PIECE: New Year’s anti-resolutions

What is this? An anti-resolution? A resolution implies change. As we all know, making a lasting behavioral change is not a simple process and we rarely achieve or maintain this goal. Resolutions usually lead to disappointment. So, why not try an anti-resolution instead?

An anti-resolution is an attempt to re-frame your goals in a positive light (I will do this), instead of a negative one (I will NOT do that). Here are some examples:

>> Old Resolution: Quit drinking alcohol and/or smoking

Anti-Resolution: Add a healthy habit as a replacement.

If you want to cut down on alcohol/tobacco, try drinking more water instead. Increasing your water intake helps ward off dehydration, retains moisture in your skin, and maintains good kidney function. If you do not like the taste of plain water, add a little lemon or lime to it.

>> Old Resolution: Join a gym

Anti-Resolution: Take baby-steps to achieve fitness.

Start taking a 10-minute walk at lunchtime twice a week. Then slowly work your way up to a 5K walk for charity by the end of the year. Try one yoga class to see if you like it before committing to buying a year’s worth of classes. Or go to a gym with a friend for one day; they usually have guest passes.

>> Old Resolution: Save money

Anti-Resolution: Give your money away

Try to remember there is always someone out there who needs the basic necessities that money can buy more than you do. Buy a winter coat for a child. How about paying for someone’s coffee in line behind you? Give a servicemember a phone card to call home. Put a few coins in a donation bucket for a charity. Try random acts of charity.

>> Old Resolution: Get a better job

Anti-Resolution: Be thankful you have a job!

The national unemployment rate continues to rise and company down-sizing is causing numerous people to lose their jobs. Work hard to keep the job you have and try to find the positive aspects of it. Try to boost morale by being kind to co-workers.

>> Old Resolution: Lose weight

Anti-Resolution: Eat healthier and try different foods

Accept maintaining your current weight, but learn to eat foods that are good for you. Read labels to reduce carbohydrates, sugars, and fats. Join others in the “Meatless Monday” movement by not eating meat on Mondays.

>> Old Resolution: Spend more time with family and friends

Anti-Resolution: Spend more time with people you really like

Yes, there might be family members you do not like, so limit your time with them. Instead, spend your time with people you really enjoy. If you have some so-called “friends” who do not enrich your life, don’t be around them; make some new friends.

Surround yourself with positive people and perhaps their good attitudes might rub off on you. Learn to encourage each other. By trying an “anti-resolution,” you will keep a positive mind set which in turn will lead to good mental health.