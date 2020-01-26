MOSC names Belles, Beaux

The Mad Hatter’s Ball benefitting the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will honor the 2020 Belles & Beaux from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Feb. 8 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel’s Devonian Ballroom.

The event will honor the Belles and Beaux, which includes women and 7 men who are seniors.

The honorees include:

Ashton Marie Aranda, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fabian Aranda and the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Terry Cook and the late Kenny McCandless and Mrs. Arabella Aranda and the late Pete Aranda. She is a senior at Permian High School and is President of Mojo Choirs, a member of Kantorei and Black Magic, Business Professionals of America Chapter President and State finalist, National Honor Society, Student Senate and worship leader at Odessa First Assembly of God. Ashton may attend Oklahoma University, majoring in Aerospace Engineering and Vocal Performance.

Corbyn Charles Armstrong, 18, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Wayne Armstrong and the grandson of Mr. Charles L. Coon and Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Huckabay and the great grandson of Billye R. Adkins and the late Terry and Retha Armstrong. He is a senior at Permian High School where he is a member of Senate Executive Board, National Honor Society, Texas Scholars, Crystal Ball Page and Crossroads Fellowship Member and Youth Group Leader. Corbyn plans to attend Texas Tech University, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

AlliRae Barrientes, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Amber Barrientes and the granddaughter of Mrs. Nan Bowen and the late Mr. Frankie Bowen, Ms. Margarita Barrientes and the late Mr. Erasmo Barrientes. She is a senior at Permian High School where she has been a member of the freshman, sophomore, junior and senior boards, a 4-year member of the student senate, a Texas Scholar, and a 3-year member of the Permian Panther Paws dance team. AlliRae is undecided as to her college, but she plans to major in Forensic Psychology.

Aubree Faith Barton, 17, is the daughter of Ms. Donna Watson and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Keese. She is a senior at Permian High School where she is a member of National Honor Society, Texas Scholars, Varsity Cheer, All-American and All-star competitive cheerleader and a volunteer for the West Texas Food Bank. Aubree plans to attend Baylor University, majoring in Political Science.

Abby Lynn Bavousett, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Keith Bavousett and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel David Gawlik, Mr. Walter Catling Bavousett and Ms. Ellen Irene Bavousett. She is a senior at Permian High School where she is a member of Black Magic, Kantorei choir, National Honor Society and Texas Scholars. Abby plans to attend the University of Texas San Antonio majoring in Psychology.

Grant Orian Berridge, 18, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Scott Berridge and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Jacobs and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Berridge. He is a senior at Midland Classical Academy where he is a member of the Varsity basketball and baseball teams. He is part of the Pulse Youth Ministry at First Baptist Church, serves as a 4 year old teacher in the Kidzart ministry and serves in the sound and television ministry. Grant plans to attend Midland College then transfer to Texas Tech University, majoring in Landscape Architecture.

Aliete Brown, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jeffery Brown and the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Stephen Brown, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Anderson, Mrs. & Mrs. Efrain Ramirez. She is a senior at Permian High School where she is a member of Varsity Cheer, National Honor Society, and Texas Scholars. She is also a member of the Odessa Extreme Allstars and volunteers for A.S.K -After School Kids. Aliete plans to attend Texas Christian University, majoring in Biology.

Neri Santiago Carrasco, 17, is the son of Ms. Melissa Carrasco and Mr. Danny Moralez and the grandson of Ms. Mary Reyes, Mr. Victor Reyes and Mr. and Mrs. Augustine Moralez. He attends Permian High School where he is a member of the Varsity football team, a Crystal Ball Page and a member of Crossroads Fellowship Student Ministry. Neri plans to attend Texas Tech University, majoring in Business Marketing.

Chandler Cole Chesnut, 18, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Delton and Desiree Caddell and Mr. and Mrs. Cain and Emily Chesnut and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. David and Cathy Bickle, Mr. Larry Williams and the late Marsha Williams. He is a senior at Permian High School where he is currently ranked #1 in his class, Vice President of National Honor Society, Vice President of Senior Board, parliamentarian of Business Professionals of America and a member of UIL Mathematics team. Chandler plans to attend Texas A&M University, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Jenna Christine Dewey, 17, is the daughter of Ms. Christine Elizabeth Dewey and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Redman and Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dewey. She attends Permian High School where she is a member of varsity cheer and Texas Scholars. Jenna is also a member of the Odessa Extreme All-Stars Competitive Cheer team. Jenna plans to attend Texas Tech University, majoring in pre-nursing.

Conner Wade Dobbs, 18, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Spencer Dobbs and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Dwyane Dobbs, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Southerland and great grandson of Ms. Patsy Salmon. He is a senior at Permian High School where he is a member of Permian Choir, Black Magic, Flag Crew, Senate Executive Board, ECISD Student Advisory Board, National Honor Society. He is also a member of the First Baptist Church Pulse Ministry. Conner plans to attend Baylor University, majoring in Biology.

Macy Elizabeth Drainer, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Todd Drainer and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Drainer and the late Ms. Jean Driskill. She attends Permian High School where she was a member of Panther Paws, Tennis team, National Honor Society, Texas Scholars, and Student Senate. She attends Crossroads Fellowship Youth Group, First United Methodist Church and Tammie Locklar’s Dance Studio. Macy plans to attend Texas Christian University, majoring in Business with an emphasis in Finance.

Samantha Joy Duckworth, 18, is the daughter of Mr. Matthew Lee Duckworth and Mrs. Shilo Roddy Duckworth and the granddaughter of Mr. Joe Frank Caraway & Regina Gay Caraway, the late Mr. Ronnie Lee Duckworth and Susan Kay Duckworth. She attends Permian High School where she is a member of Kantorei, Black Magic, National Honor Society and she is also an active member of First Baptist Odessa. Samantha plans to stay local to finish her basics and possibly transfer to a larger university for further study, majoring in Business.

Sophie Belynn Dunn, 17, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Tony & Vanessa Dunn and the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Sam & Patti Ares, Mrs. June Dunn and the late Mr. Dave Dunn. She attends Permian High School where she is a member of National Honor Society, Sophomore and Junior Board, and Texas Scholars. She is also a member of the Odessa College Honor Society, Texas High School Rodeo Team, Crystal Ball Princess and Crossroads Student Ministry. Sophie plans to attend Tarleton State University, majoring in Equine Therapy.

Sydney Breann Dunn, 17, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Tony & Vanessa Dunn and the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Sam & Patti Ares, Mrs. June Dunn and the late Mr. Dave Dunn. She attends Permian High School where she is a Cheerleader, member of National Honor Society, Texas Scholars, and the freshman, sophomore and junior boards. She is also a member of the Odessa Extreme All-Stars, Crystal Ball Princess and Crossroads Student Ministry. Sydney plans to attend Texas Christian University, majoring in Nursing.

Julissa Christine Garcia, 18, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jesus Garcia and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar and Esperanza Garcia, Mrs. Hilda Ramos and the late Mr. Ezequiel Rios. She attends Permian High School where she ranked second in her class and is a member of Panther Paws, Mojo Band Visual Ensemble Team, National Honor Society, Texas Scholars, Students in Philanthropy. She is also a Crystal Ball Princess, a member of Tammy Locklar’s Dance Studio and Streetz Dance Conventions and Travels. Julissa plans to attend Texas Tech University on the Presidential Merit Scholarship, majoring in Physical Therapy.

Hannah Elise Gore, 18, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Damon Gore and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Jackson Stewart, Mrs. Phyllis Marie Gore and the late Mr. John Hilton Gore. She attends Permian High School where she is serves as President of the Student Senate Executive Board, is a member of the Varsity Soccer Team, District 2-6A Honorable Mention, Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior Boards, National Honor Society, Homecoming Court, and a Texas Scholar. Hannah is also a Crystal Ball Princess, active in First Priority, and a member of First Baptist Church and Crossroads Fellowship Youth Groups. Hannah plans to attend Texas Tech University, majoring in Advertising.

Garrett Keith Gray, 18, is the son of Mr. & Mrs. JB Hicks and Mr. & Mrs. Kevin Gray and the grandson of Ms. Jane Smith, the late Mr. Felton Smith, Mr. & Mrs. Toby Tripp, the late Mr. & Mrs. Dick Glover and the late Mr. Edmon Gray. He attends Permian High School where he is a member of the Varsity football team and Texas Scholars. He is also a member of the Crossroads Fellowship Youth Group and Crystal Ball Page. Garrett plans to attend Texas Tech University, majoring in Business.

Perry Ward Grewell, 17, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gabe and Connie Grewell and the grandson of Mr. Charles Grewell, the late Mrs. Helen Grewell and Ms. Joyce Kreger. He attends Permian High School where he is a member of the Band, Kantorei Choir, German Language Studies, National Honor Society, and Texas Scholars. He is a member of the First United Methodist Church praise team and choir, Students International and a practicing student of the International Taekwondo Federation. Perry plans to attend Texas Tech University, majoring in Criminology and Crime Scene Investigation.

Alyson Rhea Jaramillo, 18, is the daughter of Christina Jaramillo and Enrique Jaramillo, Jr. and the granddaughter of Rose Fowler Sides, the late Johnny C. Fowler and Mr. and Mrs. Enrique Jaramillo, Sr. She attends Permian High School where she is a member of Varsity Cheer, Texas Scholars, Students in Philanthropy, National Society of High School Scholars, and the National Society of Leadership Success. She is a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Crossroads Student Ministry and the Odessa Extreme Allstars. Alyson plans to attend Oklahoma University, majoring in Pre-Occupational Therapy.

Keely Lanae Kirk, 17, is the daughter of Dr. James W. and Mrs. Heather Kirk and the granddaughter of Mr. Hershel and Mrs. Sharian Clinton Qualls, the late Shirley Jane Davis Qualls, Mr. Harold and Judy Cosper Kirk and the late Lynda Sue Beeman Kirk. Keely attends Permian High School where she is a member of Symphony Orchestra, Kantorei choir, Satin Strings, Black Magic, and Texas Scholars. She is a Crystal Ball Princess, an Odessa Bible Church Middle School Small group leader and worship team member as a vocalist, pianist and cellist. Keely plans to attend Hardin Simmons University, majoring in Music Education.

Makenna Grace Kouba, 17, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Larry Todd Robinson and Mr. Michael E. Kouba and the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Douglas Richards, Mr. & Mrs. Larry G. Robinson and Mr. & Mrs. Ronald Kouba. She attends Permian High School where she served as Secretary of Junior and Senior Boards, Black Magic, Kantorei Choir, Women’s Varsity Choir, National Honor Society, and Texas Scholars. Makenna is part of the Special Needs Rodeo and Odessa Extreme All-Stars Competitive Cheer. Makenna plans to attend Baylor University, majoring in Kinesiology.

Raeslyn Leigh Miller, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin and Jaime Miller and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary and Jill Whitehead and Mr. and Mrs. William and Joyce Simmons. She attends Permian High School where she is a member of Black Magic, Kantorei, School Musical: Shrek The Musical, Flag Crew, Business Professionals of America, National Honor Society, NAHS and Crossroads Fellowship Student Worship Band Volunteer. Raeslyn plans to attend Oklahoma City University, majoring in Musical Theatre.

Ryan Allison Navarrete, 17, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Isaac & Muffin Navarrete and the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Ruben and Linda Palma and Dr. & Mrs. Ismael “Mike” and Alfie Navarrete. She attends Permian High School where she is a member of Panther Paws, National Honor Society, Freshman, Sophomore and Junior boards, and Texas Scholars She is a member of the Crossroads Worship team, a middle school group leader and a member of the Odessa Mountain Bike Association. Ryan plans to attend the Paul Mitchell School at Austin for Cosmetology/Esthetics.

Logan Nicole Rose, 17, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Christopher & Sandra Rose and the granddaughter of Ms. Alexandria Rose, the late Mr. Fred Patty and the late Mrs. Linda Shelton Patty. She attends Permian High School where she serves as Secretary of National Honor Society a member of the Varsity Cheer, Freshman & Sophomore Boards, and Texas Scholars. Logan is a Crystal Ball Princess and a member of the Crossroads Fellowship Student Ministries. Logan plans to attend Texas Christian University, majoring in Fashion Merchandising.

Jaycee Morgan Pruitt, 17, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Nathan Jeb and Stacie Pruitt and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard & Montie Garner and Mr. & Mrs. Nathan Ray and Julie Pruitt. She attends Permian High School where she is Varsity Tennis Team Captain, a member of Senate, Texas Scholars, National Honor Society, Orchestra, and Business Professionals of America. She is part of Meals on Wheels, the West Texas Food Bank, Fairmont Park Church of Christ and a Crystal Ball Princess. Jaycee received the Royce L. Money Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence at Abilene Christian University, where she will major in Medicine (Dermatology).

Madilyn Elizabeth Smith, 18, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Bruce Smith and the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Billy Frank Joiner and the late Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin David Smith. She attends Permian High School where she is a member of Business Professionals of America, Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior Boards, Texas Scholars, National Honor Society, and Student Senate. She is a member of the Crossroads Fellowship Youth Group, a Crystal Ball Princess and Jr. Leadership of Odessa. Madilyn plans to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she will major in Kinesiology.

Victoria Lee Sparkman, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Monnie Sparkman and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Streck and the late Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Sparkman. She attends Permian High School where she is Co-Captain of the Varsity Cheer Team, Treasurer of the National Honor Society, Vice President of Student Senate, and a Texas Scholar. She is a Crossroads Fellowship small group leader, Crystal Ball Princess and volunteers for the Children’s Clothes Closet and West Texas Food Bank. Victoria will attend Texas Tech University, majoring in Education.

Savanna Elizabeth Stringer, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Burton R Stringer IV and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robbie Smart, Deborah Sisemore and Burton R Stringer III. Savanna attends Permian High School where she is a member of the Kantorei choir, All-region choir, Texas Scholar, Varsity Gymnastics team, and Varsity Cheer. She is an All-American and All-Star cheerleader and a member of the Crossroads student Fellowship. Savanna plans to attend the University of Oklahoma or Texas Tech University, majoring in business and biological sciences.

Grace Anne Wilkins, 18, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Wilkins, Jr. and the granddaughter of Mrs. Joanne Dobbs Hale, the late Mr. William Samuel Hale and Mr. and Mrs. John W. Wilkins, Sr. She attends Permian High School where she is Captain of Varsity Cheer, two-time All-American Cheerleader, and a member of National Honor Society. Grace is a Crystal Ball Princess and a member of the Crossroads Fellowship Youth Group. Grace plans to attend Texas Tech University, majoring in Communications.

Hannah Grace Williams, 18, is the daughter of Ms. April Williams and Mr. Ivan Williams and the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Curtis Bates and Mr. & Mrs. Homer Millican. She attends Permian High School where she is a Texas Scholar. She is a Crystal Ball Princess, member of Odessa Extreme Competitive Dance and Cheer and Independent Dance Company Competitive Dance. Hannah plans to pursue a career as an Aesthetician.