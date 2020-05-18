GOOD SAMARITAN: Ideas to cope in difficult times

We all encounter struggles and times in our lives that may be difficult to handle. There are coping strategies that may be helpful in keeping you mentally healthy and making these times more manageable.

Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing and listening to calm music can help ease anxiety and help relax you.

Mindfulness allows you to ground yourself and be in the present moment to help give clarity and decrease stress. Meditation or prayer can also be a very powerful part of coping and alleviating negative thoughts and emotions.

It is also important to practice self-care as we often forget to take care of our basic needs while dealing with difficult situations. Self-care can includes eating nutritious foods, sleeping well, making time for yourself, exercising, taking care of your hygiene, and staying connected with others.

Having a support system is crucial for our mental health and therefore it is important to reach out to others for emotional support especially during these difficult times.

As we all continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be difficult to adjust to changes from our normal lives and the emotions associated.

It is crucial to be aware of how you are coping and realize that it is understandable to have more challenges coping through these difficult circumstances compared to other life stressors. If you feel that you are having a hard time coping do not be afraid to reach out for help, you are not alone, and it is okay to accept support from others.

If Samaritan Counseling Center can be of assistance, please contact us 432-563-4144, we are currently offering Telehealth Counseling.