Area spellers ready to compete

The 41st Annual Spelling Bee is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the Odessa High School campus in the Performing Arts Center. The winner will move on to compete in the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C., as the top prize.
The following are the area Bee winners who will compete for the trip and top prize on Saturday:
- Adelaide Smith is a fourth grade student at Austin Montessori Elementary School. She is the daughter of Alissa and Eric Smith. Adelaide enjoys running and drawing.
- Erik Ruiz is a third grade student at Blanton Elementary. He is the son of Emily Debora. Erik enjoys playing soccer, watching movies and loves to talk.
- Shijay Sivakumar is a sixth grade student at Bowie Middle School. He is the son of Sivakumar Subramani and Joyanthi Naidu. Shijay enjoys playing basketball, playing the piano and watching football.
- Catelynn Pattison is a fifth grade student at Burleson Elementary. She is the daughter of Crystal Urial. Catelynn enjoys gymnastics and dance.
- Tommy Garcia is a fourth grade student as Compass Academy Charter School. He is the son of Mirta Gracia. Tommy likes to play football, basketball and Fortnite.
- Ava Harrison is an eighth grade student Compass Charter Academy. She is the daughter of Jesamy and Jeremy Ferguson and Mathew Harrison. Ava likes to read, write and draw. She is the secondary winner.
- Alexander Serrano is a second grade student at Milam Magnet Elementary. He is the son of Andres and Stephane Serrano. He enjoys playing the keyboard, reading, studying other cultures and languages, cooking, playing board games, puzzles and drawing dinosaurs.
- Haleigh Pilkerton is a fifth grade student at G.E. Buddy West Elementary School. She is the daughter of Sarah and Alex Stone. She enjoys reading, hanging out with friends and playing the Sims and Fortnite.
- Levi Mussulman is a fourth grade student at Hays STEAM Academy. He is the son of Katerina Morales. Levi loves to read.
- Hannah Zubiate is a fifth grade student at Ireland Elementary School. She is the daughter of Maria and Jamie Zubiate. Hannah likes to play soccer, do math and run.
- Aiden Ooppapan is a fifth grade student at Murry Fly Elementary. He is the son of Annette Ooppapan. He enjoys playing football, chess and soccer.
- Caedon Harwell is an eighth grade student at Montessori Mastery School of Odessa. He is the son of Zale and Carol Harwell. Caedon enjoys theatre, computer gaming and music.
- Anika Gundlapalli is an eighth grade student at Nimitz Middle School. She is the daughter of Sai Gundlapalli and Meghana Gillala. She enjoys singing in choir, playing tennis and doing karate.
- Wiley Ledbetter is a fourth grade student at Noel Elementary. He is the son of Thomas and Tera Ledbetter. Wiley enjoys drawing and reading.
- Joe Davis is a fifth grade student at Odessa Christian School. He is the son of Ben and Irene Davis. Joe enjoys playing Xbox NBA, Tae Kwon Do, Art and origami.
- Swetha Jayumar is a fifth grade student at Reagan Elementary. She is the daughter of Varuna Nargunan and Jay Srinivasan. Swetha enjoys reading fantasy books, painting, watching T.V. and practicing the piano.
- Ajay Gundlapalli is a fourth grade student at Reagan Elementary School. He is the son of Meghana Gillala and Sai Gundlapalli. Ajay enjoys playing chess, doing math, reading books, playing tennis and robotics.
- Shreeya Silvakumar is a third grade student at St. John’s Episcopal School. She is the daughter of Sivakumar Subramani and Jayanlthi Naidu. Shreeya enjoys playing the piano and dancing.
- Mackenzie May is a fifth grade student at Sweetwater Intermediate School. She is the daughter of Ashley and Steven May. Mackenzie enjoys reading, drawing, playing piano and swimming.
- Natalie Carver is a seventh grade student at Sweetwater Middle School. She is the daughter of Crystal Thomas. Natalie enjoys being on her phone, playing games with her family, cheerleading, church and Girl Scouts.
- Thomas Harlow is a sixth grade student at UTPB STEM Academy. He is the son of Rachel and William Harlow. Thomas enjoys reading, playing baseball and playing with his cat.
- Esmeralda Moreno is an eighth grade student at Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Middle School. She is the daughter of Alma and Roselin Moreno. Esmerelda enjoys soccer, basketball and basically anything athletic.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.