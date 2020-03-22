A little sun will brighten the day

If you are like me, you are probably riding this coronavirus pandemic out on your couch where the farthest you are traveling is to the local grocery store.

Unless you are counting the worlds you are visiting via movies, books and video games. While right now it is a trying experience of sitting in our homes—this will not last forever, and I am dreaming of sunny days with a golden tan and my toes in the sand.

When everything is back to normal, I am excited to head back to Nassau the capital of the Bahamas and a real-life paradise. There are a number of mainstream activities that you can take part in around the beautiful island of Nassau but I suggest you take the “road less traveled” or boat in this case to the beautiful Blue Lagoon Island.

Blue Lagoon Island is about a 25-minute ferry ride from the main island to a smaller island that is full of activities and fun. Whether you are a family of four, a couple of newlyweds or a single traveler looking for adventure there are activities that will appeal to anyone you are with.

Blue Lagoon Island is home to a dolphin, sea lion and sting ray sanctuary that offers opportunities to meet all of your favorite swimming creatures. For animal lovers this is a must do activity, as you can choose between swimming with dolphins, sting rays or sea lions. The dolphin encounter is especially fun because you’ll get a splash from the dolphin and a chance to dance with whichever dolphin is a part of your experience! Don’t forget to walk around the entire nature conservatory and you might see some bandits... well actually they are just some friendly local raccoons that the island has adopted!

If you want to see more animals then hop on the Segway tour around the island and keep an eye out for all of the many colorful species of birds that roost throughout the coconut and palm trees in the islands. Animal lovers this isn’t the end of opportunity for you, head to the beach and you will get the chance to snorkel along the blue lagoon reef and see uncountable local fish varieties.

If you aren’t the snorkeling or Segway type, upgrade your beach day to the VIP experience. The VIP beach allows you to lay on upgraded lounge chairs with umbrellas, sip on bottomless mimosas and Bahama Mamas and enjoy a delicious Bahamian lunch. Foodies will not be disappointed by the menu, there is jerk chicken, fried plantains, red beans and rice, fried fish and BBQ ribs.