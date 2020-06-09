  • June 9, 2020

Adolescent suicide: Deadly Silence

Adolescent suicide: Deadly Silence

Posted: Monday, June 8, 2020 7:42 pm

By Karen Edmondson, MS, LPC, NCC

Suicide has become the second leading cause of death in individuals between the ages of 15-34, according the CDC. The suicide rate for this group has jumped 33% in the last year. Life altering changes have affected everyone since the Pandemic began three months ago.

Parents have been tasked to do home schooling, often with unwilling participants. Teens are no longer allowed to “hang out” with their friends or socialize. Sporting activities have been halted. Teens are told to stay at home and away from peers (with no end in sight). Social isolation increases anxiety and feelings of hopelessness in teens. Protective factors against suicide include close connections with family, friends and faith in a higher power.

Teachers, school counselors and other adults are no longer monitoring teens on a regular basis. Parents need to work to provide for their family. With the massive shutdowns and lay-offs in the oil industry, everyone is under a tremendous amount of pressure. Teenagers may be more vulnerable because they do not like to talk about their feelings, which intensify during adolescence. Nearly all teenage suicides are impulsive acts.

They are not thought out or well planned. Eight out of ten teenagers will give warning signs to friends and family. The most important warning sign is when they are not acting like themselves. Statements like “Everyone will be better off when I’m gone” or “I can’t do this anymore” should be addressed. Suicidal threats should never be ignored.

Having lethal means readily available increases the risk of a successful suicide, so ensure that all firearms are secured. Professional help is available through emergency rooms, law enforcement, psychiatric hospitals, psychiatrists and counselors. If we can be of assistance, Samaritan Counseling Center can be reached at (432) 563-4144

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a 24 hour, toll free confidential resource for anyone dealing with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress: Call 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

