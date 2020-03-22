  • March 22, 2020

Escape from New York

Posted: Sunday, March 22, 2020 3:15 am

Escape from New York By Alix Batte oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: Alix Batte is an Odessan who graduated from Permian High School and Texas Tech and is a freelance writer for the OA.

Moving to New York City as young adults, my sister Abby and I had expectations of re-adopting the mindset of new college students by stocking up on instant noodles and logging into Netflix. We told ourselves we would save the famous pizza joints and musicals for “special outings.” When the news of the coronavirus accelerated, prompting regulations on public interactions, we joked that it was good timing for us, since we didn’t want to spend extra money anyway.

After store and business closures left us with no routine, we only left the apartment to get “groceries” from CVS around the corner. We discussed buying discounted Broadway tickets around that time, just to give us something fun to do (already breaking our “special outings” rule, I know, but they were so cheap then!). And then, Broadway went dark in compliance with the ever-expanding coronavirus-fighting regulations.

The irony of being so close to so much and having access to so little resulted in our days being spent in hilariously mundane ways. We binged reality shows, which I normally can’t stand, on Netflix, and yes, Love Is Blind is just as bad as Twitter says it is. I was always the first to ridicule the Gen Z fascination with TikTok, but we found ourselves spending entire evenings learning the ridiculous dances. We bought a card game based on some finish-your-own-adventure books we read as kids; good news, we only died once. The fact that not only did we not have a real need to leave the apartment, but were actively advised to stay indoors, created an atmosphere of youthful chaos. We had a lot of fun together, but it was also so strange to be limited to one place in such a big and exciting city.

When you’re in isolation, it’s hard to imagine the entire city staying inside as well. It was suddenly very easy to get a restful night in the middle of a city that wasn’t supposed to ever sleep. The silence that lasted through the night and into the day emphasized the lack of people outside. Realizing that everyone in the city was taking the pandemic so seriously made us think, yes, this Coronavirus thing is going to be a big deal.

As uncertainties mounted and our big city became isolated and quiet, we packed everything in our apartment into six huge suitcases. Less than a day after buying our plane tickets, we made it back to Texas… just seven hours before New York City was ordered into a shelter in place.

