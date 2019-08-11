Former Odessan takes on business

Tiffany Becerra describes herself as a person who is ready to jump out of an airplane before her parachute is even packed.

And as one of the founders of Net Gold, LLC, a recruiting and consulting firm based in Dallas, the 32-year-old says her job requires her to be a person who is not only outgoing, but informative and able to sell her company’s services.

Her job with the recruiting firm, Becerra said, is to sit down with companies and understand their culture, find out what they are looking for in an employee, and help find the right person for the job. The company also offers other services such as market research and analysis, and advance knowledge in advertising and marketing.

Becerra, along with her partner and co-founder Jessica Shaughnessy, not only help clients in Texas, but recently announced they were taking their services international. Becerra added that they pride themselves in being a smaller operation and being able to offer a more personalized experience.

“I want to immerse myself as much as I can,” Becerra said of her job process.

With more than 10 years in the recruiting industry, Becerra, a native Odessan, said her personality now is completely different than when she was growing up in West Texas.

Becerra described herself as a shy child, attending Reagan Magnet School and then Bonham Junior High School, where she participated in cheerleading and choir. During her time at Permian High School, Becerra was a member of Black Magic choir before graduating in 2005. Becerra said she also performed with the Permian Playhouse.

It was during those extracurricular activities, Becerra said, that she started to come out of her shell. The performances made her more confident in herself, and Becerra said those skills have helped her excel in the workforce.

“Theater has definitely helped me overcome being shy,” she said. “I was only shy until I got into cheerleading and the doors opened for me.”

After high school, Becerra said she attended Odessa College before being encouraged to apply for a full-ride scholarship at Friends University in Wichita, Kan. Being accepted into the university, Becerra graduated with a bachelor of arts in music theater in 2010.

Becerra admits to some people, it’s a bit strange for a theater major to go into the world of business.

“I love music theater and I love to sing, but I love business,” she said.

Outside of work, Becerra said she has a passion for travel, and loves seeing the world. Part of the reason for founding her own business was to allow her to not only have more time to travel, but to also go out and be her own boss.

Becerra credits a lot of her success to her mother, Ann Becerra, who was a single mother during her childhood. Ann Becerra said Tiffany is her only child, and she is very proud of her daughter’s work.

“I am extremely proud of Tiffany,” Ann Becerra said. “She’s worked real hard to start this business.”

Tiffany Becerra said her company currently has a contract with Medical Center Hospital, and is exploring other opportunities in West Texas. Though based in Dallas, Tiffany Becerra said growing up in Odessa helped her form a community-minded approach to her work.

She also encouraged anyone interested in pursuing their dreams to not let a small-town mentality stop them.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, it’s all about the drive, and the ambition, and the people around you,” she said. “ … If you work really hard and dream really hard, your dreams can come true.”