REUNIONS: October 13th

REUNIONS: October 13th

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019

Schools

The Permian High School Class of 1969 is seeking classmates for its 50th Class Reunion Oct. 18-19. For reunion information and schedule of activities check out the FB class pages Permian High School Class of 1969 or PHS69 50th Class Reunion. Contact: Janice Brown Robertson 575-390-0489 email jrobert4@windstream.net or Vickie Maddox 432-528-2894 or email auntievicmax@aol.com.

