Longtime shop owner looks back on life

For nearly 60 years, Grantham Clock Clinic has sat near Jackson Avenue and Eighth Street, with both the store and its owner bearing witness to the changes in Odessa around them.

The owner of Grantham Clock Clinic, Charlie Grantham, will be turning 97 on July 21, and he’s still tinkering away every weekday on clocks at his store.

Grantham hasn’t been impervious to aging, he walks a little slower than he used to and doesn’t stand up as straight anymore. But he still has a steady hand when he is at work, and like the clocks in his store, the gears in his mind still turn constantly.

“I’m tired, not retired,” Grantham said. “I like to see things work.”

Grantham was born in 1921 in Tell. He was working at Nathan Jeweler’s in San Angelo in 1959 when he was moved to their store in Odessa. One year later, he opened up Grantham Clock Clinic, repairing and selling clocks of all kinds to Odessans.

For the last 58 years, that’s where Grantham has been. While clocks may not be as prevalent anymore, Grantham said sales aren’t as good as they used to be, but his business is still doing well.

“It seems to increase,” Grantham said about business. “There’s lots of old clocks that they want repaired.”

Grantham began working on clocks when he was 12 years old and stuck at home, he said.

“I had very poor health when I was a kid, and I had to stay in the house a lot of the times,” he said. “I was just hunting for anything I could do, and just looking for anything I could work on.”

What he found to work on were clocks and watches. As a kid, Grantham said he would work on watches, and then trade them to other kids, sometimes for new watches to work on, or maybe a quarter. Grantham estimated he’s probably worked on more than 1,000 clocks in his lifetime, probably far more than that.

Billie Ragan is one of the customers who Grantham has helped out in Odessa, repairing her grandfather clock.

“I admire him,” Ragan said. “He’s always kind to me and always gets out and gets my clock fixed.”

There has been much change since Grantham first moved to Odessa, Grantham said, too much to even list, but one of the biggest changes has been the amount of people living here. In 1960, census data showed Odessa’s population at 80,338. The estimated population of Odessa in 2016 was 117,871, nearly 40,000 more people.

Grantham said he does plan to retire at some point, but he has no intention of leaving Odessa. He said he likes living here because of the nice, friendly people in town.

“Where would I go?” Grantham said. “I enjoy Odessa, I’ve done very good here.”