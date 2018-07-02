COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Week of July 1, 2018

ODESSA

EVENTS

The West Texas Food Bank Summer Food Service Program will provide free meals for all kids age 18 and under at the following locations.

Monday through Friday, through Aug. 17: Lunch Service at Third Edition Apartments, 1201 Whitaker Ave. Call 334-6984.

Kids will be provided with not only meals, but fun activities to fill the summer months.

No sign up is necessary.

For more information, visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

First Basin Credit Union has scheduled a school supply drive benefitting The Rainbow Room through July 31.

The Rainbow Room is requesting the following items to help children prepare for the 2018-19 school year: tissues, hand sanitizer, markers, crayons, rulers, scissors, backpacks, folders, spiral notebooks, pens/pencils, binders, highlighters and glue sticks.

Drop off locations include all First Basin branches in Odessa, Midland and Andrews.

Monetary donations can also be made at any FBCU location.

For more information, call Sara Yarbrough at 202-2055 or Tim O'Reilly at 248-8299.

Dress for Success Donations are being accepted through July 31 at Curves, 1541 JBS Parkway.

Bring gently used and new professional attire, shoes and accessories to Curves, or call 770-8907 to have them picked up.

The donations empower women to enter the workplace and reach their full potential.

Hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; and 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 552-8130 or visit permianbasin.dressforsuccess.org.

Bubba’s 33, 6153 E. Highway 191, will donate $1 to Homes for Our Troops for every Patriot Burger purchased throughout the month of July.

Bubba’s 33 Patriot Burger includes a Bourbon-infused BBQ burger, a signature beef and bacon patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise.

Guests are also invited to register to win a free burger every week for a year.

Restaurant hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday; and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.bubbas33.com.

Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled the following events in June and July.

Tuesday: 10 a.m., Story time and craft (age 2 to second grade).

Wednesday: 9 a.m., Happy Independence Day.

Thursday: 10:30 a.m., Baby story time (birth to 23 months); 3 p.m., Spy 101 (ages 8-11).

Saturday: 11 a.m., Story time and craft.

July 10: 10 a.m., Story time and craft (age 2 to second grade).

July 11: 11 a.m., Visit From Olivia the Pig.

July 12: 10:30 a.m., Baby story time (birth to 23 months); 3 p.m., guitar pick necklace (ages 8-11).

July 16: 6:30 p.m., Family Science Night.

July 17: 10 a.m., Story time and craft (age 2 to second grade).

July 18: 11 a.m., Magic by Harlin; 2 p.m., family line dancing.

July 19: 10:30 a.m., Baby story time (birth to 23 months); 3 p.m., Minute to Win It (ages 8-11).

July 20: 2 p.m., Jeaux and his Amazing Puppets.

July 24: 10 a.m., Story time and craft (age 2 to second grade).

July 25: 3 p.m., Family crafts.

July 26: 10:30 a.m., Baby story time (birth to 23 months); 3 p.m., CD art (ages 8-11).

July 28: 11 a.m., Story time and craft (all ages).

July 31: 10 a.m., Story time and craft (age 2 to second grade).

Library hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Call 332-0633, ext. 4012, or visit www.ector.lib.tx.us/childrens.

Odessa Jaycees has scheduled the 69th annual Independence Celebration Parade from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Odessa College Sports Center, 201 W. University Blvd. Judging will start at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m.

The theme is “Celebrating American sOIL.”

To register, visit the Odessa Jaycees’ Facebook Page at tinyurl.com/ydb5hyjh.

The American Legion - Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E. Eighth St., has scheduled a Family Day for Veterans from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be hot dogs and hamburgers with all the trimmings, bobbing for apples, face painting, games and more.

Veterans, their families, Gold Star families, auxiliary and SAL families are welcome.

Odessa Grandview Lions Club has scheduled the 50th Anniversary Installation and Celebration Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Saint John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. County Road West.

New officers will be installed and the Grandview Lions will celebrate 50 years of service to the Odessa community by sharing stories about the history of the club.

All are invited.

For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y7dk2pe2.

The Pinup Dolls SC of Midland/Odessa has scheduled a Pinup Bake Sale from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 8 at Vintage Deluxe, 1901 N. County Road West.

Proceeds will benefit Wonder Girls Camp 2018, the Crisis Center of West Texas’ annual camp for young girls.

For more information, visit https://ccwtx.org/wondergirls.

Parks Legado Farmers Market has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon July 14, Aug. 11, and Sept. 8 at the Parks Legado Town Center Plaza, 7260 E. Highway 191.

There will be vendors, live music, food trucks and fun activities for families of all ages.

For more information, visit parkslegado.com.

Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled Planet Trooper cleanup days to wipe out litter in the community from 10 a.m. to noon July 14.

Kids, ages 8-12, will become superheroes for the City of Odessa by volunteering to pick up litter.

Participants will be treated to lunch, and receive a KOB goodie bag, complete with a 7-day pool pass valid at Odessa pools through the summer 2018 season.

For more information or to register, call 335-4686 or visit www.keepodessabeautiful.org/programs/planet-troopers.

The H.A. McFarland Lodge No. 1338 A.F. & A.M. Charity & Scholarship Shrimp Boil has been scheduled at 6:30 p.m. July 14 at the Odessa Shrine Club, 301 N. Tom Green Ave.

Sausage will be available for people with shrimp allergies.

Prizes include $600 Academy gift card, $400 Academy gift card and back to school supplies and more.

Tickets are $25 or 4 tickets, get 1 free, includes food for one and prize drawing entry. Kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of an adult ticket. One child per adult ticket.

Need not to be present to win. Proceeds go to H.A. McFarland Lodge Charity Fund.

For information, call Dusty Piper at 556-4157 or visit www.odessamasoniclodges.org.

Tickets are available through any local mason or visit tinyurl.com/y7bp64ge.

Careers at Halliburton Job Fair has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19 at the MCM Grandé Hotel and FUNDome, 6201 E. Business 20.

Halliburton has a variety of positions available in Odessa, Midland, Monahans, Brownfield, Fort Stockton and Artesia, N.M.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, must be 18 years of age or older for all positions (21 or older for some positions), must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record, and must be able to pass pre-employment testing (physical, drug and alcohol testing and background check).

All participants must apply at www.halliburton.com/careers.

A Day of Elegance has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 21 in the Caribbean Ballroom at the MCM Eleganté Hotel, 5200 E. University Blvd.

There will be shopping, drinks, entertainment, prizes and more.

Admission is free.

Visit www.facebook.com/events/135796220469041.

Toni Conklin Horrell Memorial Bull Riding has been scheduled at 6 p.m. July 21 at the West Texas Horse Center, 2400 S. Moss Ave.

Riders are needed. Entry fee is $100. Cash and buckles will be awarded.

Spots are available for vendors. Volunteers are welcome. Items can be donated for the silent auction. Money donations are also welcome.

Admission is $10. Children ages 6 to 12 get in for $5. Children under age 6 get in free.

Proceeds will be donated to hospice and cancer research.

For more information, call Landon Martin at 803-9359 or Amy Martin at 803-9348 or visit tinyurl.com/yc9rnk2m.

George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, 300 E. 29th St., has scheduled registration from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 26.

Registration packets will be mailed out prior to registration.

Parents should bring identification and proof of address.

For more information, call 456-6989.

The Medical Center Hospital Farmers Market has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon July 28, Aug. 25, and Sept. 22 at Medical Center Hospital (main campus), on the corner of Third Street and Alleghaney Avenue.

There will be vendors, live music, food trucks and fun activities for families of all ages.

For more information, visit mchodessa.com/farmers-market.

SUMMER CAMPS

Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., is accepting registration for a variety of summer camps and activities.

Archery: 9 a.m. to noon, July 16-19 and Aug. 6-9, OC Sports Center, $99.

Basketball-Coed, advanced: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., July 23-26, OC Sports Center, $99.

Camp Runamuckus: 8 a.m. to noon (morning session); 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (afternoon session), July 9-12 and July 30-Aug. 2, OC Sports Center, $140 for half-day session or $215 for morning/afternoon combo session.

Golf: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., July 9-12 and July 23-26, Champions Golf Center, $99.

Running Club (grades 1-5): 9 a.m. to noon, July 23-26, OC Outdoor Track and Field, $99.

Snack Attack (ages 7-12): 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., July 16-19, July 23-26, OC Culinary Arts Kitchen, $120.

Soccer (ages 8-10): 9 a.m. to noon, July 16-19, OC Outdoor Track and Field, $99.

Tennis (ages 5-11): 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., July 23-27 and Aug. 6-10, OC Softball and Tennis Complex, $75.

Wheelchair Tennis (ages 8-15): 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., July 30-Aug. 3, OC Softball and Tennis Complex, $99

Zombie Preparedness Training (ages 8-12): 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., July 9-12, OC Sports Center, $120.

Group Swim Lessons for parent/tot (infant-2 years): 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 16-19 and July 23-26, $32.

Group Swim Lessons for pre-school (ages 3-5): 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., July 9-19 and July 30-Aug. 9; 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., July 9-19 and July 30-Aug. 9, $42.

Group Swim Lessons for youth (ages 6 & up): 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., July 9-19 and July 30-Aug. 9; 2 p.m. to 2:50 p.m., July 9-19 and July 30-Aug. 9; 3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., July 9-July 19 and July 30-Aug. 9, $52.

Kids Fitness Summer Pass includes access to the OC Sports Center’s indoor pool and water slide ALL summer and to Kids Fitness classes, which include ZumbAtomic, Kids in Motion, Kids Battle Ropes and Kid’s Fun & Fitness. The cost is $60.

For more information, call 335-6348 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nhlqob.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., is accepting applications for Summer Art Camps for kids (ages 6-12).

Camps have been scheduled from 9:15 a.m. to noon on the following days.

July 9-13: Zoology/3D Design, $90.

July 16-20: Art for Public Places/Painting, $90

A limited number of scholarships are available based on financial need. Class size is limited and classes fill up quickly. Advance registration is required.

For more information, call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

The Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled Wonder Girls Camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 16-20 at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

The camp for girls ages 9 to 14 will include activities in STEM and arts lessons, health, nutrition, empowerment and building confidence for tackling situations in life, relationships and the upcoming school year. The focus is on building teamwork, confidence and pride in being a girl.

A healthy breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided daily.

Cost is $200, with a few sponsored spots available.

For more information, registration or volunteer and donation opportunities, call 333-2527 or visit www.ccwtx.org/wondergirls.

CLUBS/OUTREACH GROUPS

H2i Coalition has scheduled lunch meetings for the Here to Impact Ector County program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Thursday of each month, through Dec. 6, at the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse, 120 E. Second St.

H2i engages and serves the community through education and prevention of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs in order to build a stronger united community.

Lunch will be provided.

Please RSVP with Sara Tomlinson at stomlinson@pbrcada.org.

For more information, call 333-4100.

Saturday Morning Club for families with children age 5 years old and younger has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Boys & Girls Club of Odessa, 800 E. 13th St.

Family activities include crafts, games and food. Siblings of all ages are welcome.

Events may be held at other locations some Saturdays. Get weekly updates by texting BGC Odessa to number 313131, and receive a weekly update of time, location and activities.

Call 337-8389 or email judith@basinkids.org.

Geek Club Inc., 2817 JBS Parkway, Suite A201, a community of geeks of all ages in Odessa providing a shared space for members to meet friends who have common interests and hobbies, is seeking new members. The club offers a market for games and collectibles, and organizes social functions and gaming tournaments. Members can receive discounted products from distributors and can buy, sell and trade games, collectibles and other geek merchandise with other members.

For more information, call 770-3178 or visit www.facebook.com/GeekClubInc.

The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Distinctive Funeral Choices, 1506 N. Grandview Ave.

Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue.

Call 337-5281.

The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave.

Call 580-5800.

The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch at noon Fridays in the community room on the second floor of Odessa College’s Student Union Building.

Visitors are welcome.

Call 362-1964.

Area Rotary Clubs meet at the following times:

The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 559-9489.

Toastmasters International Club of District 23, Area 63 meets at the following time and place.

Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor.

Call 638-1299 or visit www.toastmasters.org/Find-a-Club/00007072-00007072 or www.facebook.com/odessatoastmasters.

Area Lions Clubs meet at the following times and places:

The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John's Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave. The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

CLASSES

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, 4901 E. University Blvd., has scheduled summer intensive classes in Spanish, French and German.

The classes meet daily, Monday through Thursday, through July 20.

The courses are for students with minimal or no previous experience with these languages, and are designed to promote the development of speaking and listening skills for direct application in business or personal settings. Each separate, intensive course will focus on the development of vocabulary, pronunciation skills, basic sentence patterns and a short overview of the culture.

For more information, call 552-2455.

The Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled women's self-defense classes from 8 a.m. to noon July 21 and Aug. 11 in the classroom on the first floor.

The classes are intended for women, 18 years of age or older, who want to learn basic self-defense.

There is no cost, but the classes are limited to the first 14 applicants.

The deadline to register for the first class is July 5.

For more information or to register, email ddevolin@odessa-tx.gov or visit tinyurl.com/y9gf7zxz.

The Texas Tech University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has scheduled reading skills and speed reading programs for children and adults July 21 through Aug. 19 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.

4-year-olds/Kindergarten: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays, July 21 through Aug. 18.

First Grade: 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturdays, July 21 through Aug. 18.

Second Grade: 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturdays, July 21 through Aug. 18.

Third Grade: 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, July 21 through Aug. 18.

Fourth–Fifth Grades: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays, July 22 through Aug. 19.

Sixth–Eighth Grades: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, July 22 through Aug. 19.

Ninth–11th Grades: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, July 22 through Aug. 19.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, July 22 through Aug. 19. 12th Grade & Adults: Several schedules available, call for details.

Classes are taught by instructors from the institute of Reading Development.

Class size is limited.

For more information or to register, call 1-800-978-9596.

Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided.

Thursday is primarily for quilters.

Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

West Texas Legends in Line, a social line dancing group, has scheduled a line dance class from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays (no class on Father’s Day) at Love To Dance Studio. 2817 JBS Parkway, Suite E1.

No experience needed.

Students will line dance to electronic, folk, hip hop, rock, funk, blues, disco, R & B and soul, classic and Latin.

Shoes with slick soles (like cowboy boots) are encouraged.

Cost is $5 per class.

Visit http://tinyurl.com/zs738fo.

Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051.

M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd.

Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd.

Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

Love To Dance Studio, 2817 JBS Parkway, Suite E-1, has scheduled Ballroom/Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia Pegadas, Country Two Step, Belly Dance group and Zumba classes.

Private lessons are also available.

Call 349-1472 or visit www.lovetodancestudio.com.

Ballet Folklorico Viva Mexico Dance Studio, 1212 W. 10th St., has scheduled Folklorico dance classes for all ages.

For the current class schedule, call 438-2590.

The Midland/Odessa Dance Club offers country two from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and line dance from 8 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Moose Lodge, 2711 N. Dixie Blvd.

Cost is $1 per person.

Call 978-7722 or email renebran@yahoo.com.

West Texas Dance Club has scheduled dance nights with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at 208 E. VFW Lane.

Bring sandwiches, chips, dips, soup or salad for the Birthday Night potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month.

Admission is $5 for members and $6 for non-members.

The dances are alcohol and smoke free events.

Call Betty Berry at 528-6308.

Ector County Friday Night Dance has scheduled dance nights with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave.

Admission is $5. Visitors are welcome.

The dances are alcohol and smoke free events.

Call 337-5281.

MIDLAND

EVENTS

Midland Athletic Company has scheduled the 2018 Freedom Run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 2104 W. Louisiana Ave., Midland.

The 10K race begins at 8:45 a.m. The 5K race begins at 9 a.m.

The Freedom Run benefits the Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships for City of Midland employee dependents who are attending college.

Race packets can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Midland Athletic Company or at First Baptist Church on Wednesday.

Visit endurancecui.active.com.

Texas Veterans Outdoors has scheduled the Star-Spangled Salute, a celebration of community and patriotism, from 9 a.m. to midnight Wednesday at Hogan Park, 1201 E. Wadley Ave., Midland.

There will be food vendors, a children’s sidewalk parade, a family fun zone, a beer garden for adults, a variety concert and fireworks.

Admission is free.

Visit www.fourthinmidland.com.

Midland College and Tall City Blues Fest have scheduled eight educational workshops throughout the day on Saturday to be taught by artists performing during the Tall City Blues Fest weekend in downtown Midland.

All workshops will be held inside the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 117 W. Wall St., Midland.

The cost for each workshop is $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Proceeds from the workshops will support scholarships for Kids’ College 2019 at Midland College.

For a complete list of workshops and registration information, call 685-4518 or visit www.midland.edu/blues.

Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled Family Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates in the Blakemore Planetarium.

July 13: Action Art.

July 20: Mixed Media.

Mixed Media. July 27: Watercolor.

Enjoy fun, educational activities based on themes that foster creativity and a love of learning among all ages. Celebrate the different ways artists create art and the materials they use.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 3 to 11, and free for museum members and children ages 2 and under.

Call 683-2882 or visit www.museumsw.org.

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20 West, Midland, has scheduled “Petroleum Refining in Nontechnical Language” by William Leffler from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 17, as part of the Brown Bag Lunch and Film Series.

Leffler is an industry veteran and author with more than 45 years of experience in the petroleum industry in upstream, downstream and petrochemicals sectors. The video presentation breaks down basic principles of petroleum refining as Leffler walks through the refining process one procedure at a time.

Bring a brown bag lunch. Tea and cookies will be provided.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Call 683-4403 or visit www.pbpetro.org.

Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E. Wadley Ave., Midland, has scheduled a Learning Across New Dimensions in Science (L.A.N.D.S.) Outreach Teacher Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 19.

The workshop includes six hours of hands-on training that introduces attendees to the Texas Wildlife Association, in-class and outdoor lessons and activities, and how to incorporate natural resources into classrooms or programming. Lessons focus on teaching land stewardship, native wildlife and water conservation, and are Science TEKS-aligned for Grades K-8.

For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/ydbanmco.

Bike MS: Cactus and Crude Ride 2018, presented by Apache, has been scheduled July 21-22.

The ride starts in Midland and travels to Lamesa for an overnight stay before finishing up at the Caprock Winery in Lubbock.

The annual two-day fundraising ride is an opportunity to raise funds to support Multiple Sclerosis research and programs and services that directly impact individuals and families living with the disease.

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society call 800-344-4867 or visit nationalMSsociety.org.

For more information about the event or to register to participate or volunteer, call 855-372-1331, email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org or visit bikeMStexas.org or tinyurl.com/yaouay53.

Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest has scheduled youth mental health first aid training from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 28 at the Girl Scout Council, 901 W. Dengar Ave., Midland.

The training introduces common mental health challenges for youth, ages 12 and above, as well as a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Learn to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in adolescents.

Topics include anxiety, depression, substance abuse, eating disorders and more.

The cost is $25. Participants will receive a MHFA certificate and book. Lunch will be provided.

Call 800-895-7390, email mjasso@gsdsw.org or visit www.gsdsw.org.

Centers for Children and Families (Centers) has schedule An Evening with Ernie Johnson, Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and host of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

There will be dinner, a presentation, live and silent auctions, entertainment, dancing and more.

Individual seating is $175. Tables and sponsorships are available

Visit tinyurl.com/yal7d3r2.

The Petroleum Museum Hall of Fame is accepting nominations through Sept. 1.

A cover letter must include the name of the candidate and a clear statement as to why the candidate should be considered, followed by a biographical sketch. A candidate, who may be living or deceased, should have made outstanding contributions to the development of the petroleum industry.

For more information and a full list of nominating criteria and instructions, call Tiffany Bradley at 432-683-4403, email tbradley@petroleummuseum.org or visit www.petroleummuseum.org/hall-of-fame.

Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, is offering free admission to military personnel, veterans and their families this summer, through Labor Day on Sept. 3, as part of the ninth annual Blue Star Museums program.

The program is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families.

Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Call 683-2882 or visit www.museumsw.org.

A list of participating museums nationwide is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

The Midland Humane Coalition will be administering microchips at Yappy Hour from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at The Beer Garden, 7112 W. Highway 80, Midland.

The cost is $20 per chip.

Profits go towards helping homeless pets find their forever homes.

The chip website to register pets is www.idtag.com.

For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/y8k8w98z.

Wildfires have returned to the Trans Pecos region. While considerable state and federal resources have been deployed to the region, it is unclear when the fires will be fully contained.

Individuals wanting to assist with needs associated with the fires and firefighters are encouraged to send donations to the PBAF Emergency Relief Fund.

Those wishing to donate may do so by sending donations to: PBAF Emergency Relief Fund, 3312 Andrews Highway, Midland, Texas 79703.

Permian Basin Area Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization.

For more information, call Guy McCrary or Aaron Bedell at 617-3213 or visit www.pbaf.org.

SUMMER CAMPS

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20 West, Midland, has scheduled Movie Maker Monday for children ages 6-12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

The camp includes the fun animated movie “Coco” (PG), popcorn, hands-on experiments, engineering/maker challenges, creative activities and games.

Pre-registration is required. The cost per child is $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members.

Call 683-4403 or visit www.pbpetro.org.

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20 West, Midland, has scheduled summer science camps for children ages 8-12.

The following four-day camps will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday.

July 9-12: Powered by Science.

July 23-26: Rocks and Rockets.

Rocks and Rockets. Aug. 6-9: STEM-gineering.

Students will engage in age-appropriate experiments, creative activities and robotic design challenges that are designed to get young minds excited about science.

Pre-registration is required. The cost per child is $80 for museum members and $100 for non-members.

Call 683-4403 or visit www.pbpetro.org.

CLUBS/OUTREACH GROUPS

The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays.

Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects.

Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland.

Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program.

Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required.

Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60.

Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at The Ground Floor Coffee Shop, 203 W. Wall St., No. 104, Midland.

The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free.

Call 349-5042, email kopykat@grandecom.net or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for a writer’s round table at 2 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month at The Ground Floor Coffee Shop, 203 W. Wall St., No. 104, Midland.

Writers of all genres are welcome. Admission is free.

Call 349-5042, email kopykat@grandecom.net or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday except on monthly meeting days. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Club dues are $35 a year and are due in October and welcomes artists of all levels.

Call 699-3209 or 687-6854 or visit www.paletteclubmidland.com.

Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled in room 117 at Midland Centennial Public Library, 2503 W. Loop 250 N., Midland, at the following times:

Tuesdays: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12 Step Workshop and Study Guide (new).

6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12 Step Workshop and Study Guide (new). Saturdays: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Topic Meeting.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

Toastmasters International Clubs of District 44, Areas 11 and 12 have meetings at the following times and places.

Permian Toastmasters meets at noon Thursdays at Wurster, Armstrong & Williamson, 6 Desta Drive, Suite 2800, Midland. Call 683-5474.

Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church, corner of A and Illinois avenues. Call 522-2716.

Tall City meets at noon on every first and third Thursday at Campfire USA, 2408 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Call 620-0282 or 684-6034.

meets at noon on every first and third Thursday at Campfire USA, 2408 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Call 620-0282 or 684-6034. Wall Street meets at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Midland County Public Library, 301 W. Missouri Ave. Call 368-5517 or 620-5638.

Visit www.toastmasters.org.

CLASSES

4-year-olds/Kindergarten: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays, through July 14.

4-year-olds/Kindergarten: 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturdays, through July 14.

First Grade: 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturdays, through July 14.

Second Grade: 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Sundays, through July 15.

Third Grade: 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturdays, through July 14.

Fourth Grade: 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sundays, through July 15.

Fifth Grade: 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Sundays, through July 15.

Sixth–Eighth Grades: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, through July 13.

Ninth–11th Grades: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, through July 13.

Lacy J Pilates & Fitness Studio, 3211 W. Wadley Ave., Suite 13, Midland, has scheduled a variety of group classes including the original Chair30, Barre30, Core30, a variety of yoga and Zumba.

Classes are available for all levels and ages throughout the day.

For the current schedule or information, visit www.lacyjpilates.com.

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin Small Business Development Center has scheduled QuickBooks classes from 9 a.m. to noon every first and third Wednesday of each month at the SBDC office at the CEED Building, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Art Quest, 700 Andrews Highway, Ste. D, Midland, is offering classes for children and adults on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week.

Cost is $75 per month for each child (includes supplies) and $70 per month for adults.

Class schedules and descriptions are available online.

Call 682-2469 or visit www.artquesttx.com.

West Texas Legends in Line, a social line dancing group, has scheduled line dancing classes for people interested in learning how to line dance from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Midland Senior Center, 3303 W. Illinois Ave., Suite 18, Midland.

All levels of dancers are welcome. Beginner, intermediate and advanced dances will be fully demonstrated.

Shoes with slick soles (like cowboy boots) are encouraged.

Admission is free.

Visit www.meetup.com/WestTexasLegendsInLine.

The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled dance nights with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland.

Admission is $6 for members and $8 for guests.

Call Bob Landreth at 638-3707.

ANDREWS

EVENTS

BIG SPRING

EVENTS

A Stargazing Party has been scheduled starting at sunset July 21 at Big Spring State Park, 1 Scenic Drive, Big Spring.

There will be 10-12 telescopes set up at the pavilion. Members of the West Texas Amateur Astronomy Club from Midland will be available to educate the young and old about astronomy.

There is no cost to attend, but donations to support this event will be accepted.

Call 432-263-4931.

FORT STOCKTON

CLUBS/OUTREACH GROUPS

Helping Hands Support Group for the West Texas Desert Council of the American Council of the Blind meets at 1:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Senior Citizen Center, 1010 W. 14th St., Fort Stockton. Call 432-336-3648 or 432-290-2966.

MONAHANS

CLUBS/OUTREACH GROUPS

The Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at First United Methodist Church.

PECOS

CLUBS/OUTREACH GROUPS

The Rotary Club meets at noon on Thursdays at the Pecos Valley Country Club.