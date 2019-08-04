REUNIONS: August 4th

SCHOOLS

>> The Ector High Alumni Association has scheduled an All-Classes Reunion for every class between the years 1958-1982, when Ector was a high school, for Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at the American Legion Hall, 2701 E. Eighth St. Contact: Claire McQueen at 661-3630.

>> The Permian High School Class of 1960-70 is seeking classmates for the second annual Panther Gathering Sept. 12-15 at YO Ranch Hotel in Kerrville. The reunion is hosted by the Class of 1967. Visit www.phspanthergathering.com or call 528-2894.

>> The Odessa High School Class of 1959 is seeking classmates for its 60th reunion for Sept. 20-21. A get together is planned in the evening of Sept. 20 at the Shrimp Boat Restaurant at MCM Eleganté, 5200 E. University Blvd. Paid festivities will continue with registration at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at MCM Eleganté. Brunch to follow at 10 a.m., and dinner at 6 p.m. To register for Friday's get together, call Joyce McCarty Greenlee at 254-386-5534. No advance fee is required. Pay for your own meal at the restaurant. For a registration form or information about Saturday's festivities, call Doris Jane Sewell Moore at 559-3540. Registration forms and payment (check or money order) will be required in advance.

>> The Odessa High School Class of 1964 is seeking classmates for its 55th Class Reunion Sept. 27-28 at MCM Eleganté. Bronchos, Boots & Bandanas begins Friday afternoon with registration and light snacks, ending with the Saturday night buffet dinner. Contact: Rune’ Slough Scott, 557-4760, runescott46@gmail.com or visit www.odessa64.com.

>> The Permian High School Class of 1969 is seeking classmates for its 50th Class Reunion Oct. 18-19. The celebration includes Friday game day activities and Saturday buffet and dance at MCM Eleganté. For reunion information and schedule of activities check out the FB class pages Permian High School Class of 1969 or PHS69 50th Class Reunion. Contact: Janice Brown Robertson 575-390-0489 email jrobert4@windstream.net or Vickie Maddox 432-528-2894 or email auntievicmax@aol.com.

MILITARY

>> TUSCON, ARIZ. The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is seeking military servicemen/women who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division for its 98th annual reunion Sept. 18-22 in Tucson, Ariz. Contact: Bob Haynes at 224-225-1202 or 2idahq@comcast.net. Visit: www.2ida.org.