Ramirez employs family to help start cleaning business

For the last decade, Aide Ramirez has work in the janitorial services industry in the Permian Basin.

The 52-year-old from Mexico said she has seen consistent work despite the ebbs and flows of the oil industry.

About six months ago, Ramirez made the decision to start her own cleaning company called Janitorial Services by Aide Ramirez.

“I feel like a lot more opportunities have come up ever since I decided to go on my own,” Ramirez said through translation. “I get to set my own hours. I get to recruit my own people to help me, even it’s one or two people.

“I still come to work because I want to, not because I have to. I trust my workers to come and do the job.”

Ramirez said there weren’t many aspects of being an independent business that worried her.

She wasn’t worried about finding jobs or doing the actual work. It was everything else, which included finding help, supplies and insurance. Ramirez said she knew that she wasn’t going to have trouble finding work.

“I was a little afraid as far as starting on my own, because of the things that were needed to start,” Ramirez said through translation. “I’ve never had a problem getting or recruiting jobs because I’m talkative and talk to everybody.”

However, the biggest obstacle for Ramirez is her limited conversational English.

Ramirez is fluent in Spanish and she can comprehend what it being said to her in English, but she has a hard time giving quick responses to complex questions.

To remedy that dilemma, she’s in the process of taking classes at Odessa College to learn fluent English.

“I understand it and I can talk here and there, but to carry on a conversation I won’t be able to do that,” Ramirez said through translation. “Simple questions, I’ll be able to respond back.”

While she continues her education at Odessa College, Ramirez’s 28-year-old daughter, Ivette Ramirez, translates from English to Spanish for her.

Ivette Ramirez knows that it’s commonplace for education to end at high school in Mexico. She said it’s special to see her mother want to continue her education for the opportunity to interact and speak with her clients.

“For me to see her grow like this and become her own boss, I feel great,” Ivette Ramirez said. “It’s not that easy to become your own boss. You have to work for what you want to do.”

Aide Ramirez has lived in Odessa for the last 25 years and prior to working in janitorial services she was an independent distributor for home interiors for 18 years.

When more of the national home interior warehouse stores came to Odessa, Aide Ramirez was forced to find other opportunities. She explained clean services jump high during oil booms and then stay relative constant in oil busts.

“It’s going to be growing, because new businesses are building up,” Aide Ramirez said through translation. “There are more offices in this area that I feel like work is going to continue with new businesses around the area.”

In addition to her daughter, Ramirez also has her 45-year-old sister Blanca Tarango and 45-year-old cousin Martina Gomez to help her. Ramirez also has the help of her nieces.

Ramirez said she’s happy to be able to work alongside her family and grow a business. Ramirez currently all three floors of the building located at 4001 42nd St. and a bank every once in a while. She’s admitted she looking for additional work, but wants to take it slowly.

“I plan on growing and expanding,” Ramirez said through translation. “Right now, she feels comfortable with this building, because I don’t want to overwhelm myself. I plan on growing once I feel comfortable and I feel that is a good time to become bigger.”