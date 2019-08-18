REUNIONS: August 18th

Schools

The Ector High Alumni Association has scheduled an All-Classes Reunion for every class between the years 1958-1982, when Ector was a high school, for Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at the American Legion Hall, 2701 E. Eighth St. Contact: Claire McQueen at 661-3630.

The Permian High School Class of 1960-70 is seeking classmates for the second annual Panther Gathering Sept. 12-15 at YO Ranch Hotel in Kerrville. The reunion is hosted by the Class of 1967. Visit www.phspanthergathering.com or call 528-2894.

The Odessa High School Class of 1959 is seeking classmates for its 60th reunion for Sept. 20-21. A get together is planned in the evening of Sept. 20 at the Shrimp Boat Restaurant at MCM Eleganté, 5200 E. University Blvd. Paid festivities will continue with registration at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at MCM Eleganté. Brunch to follow at 10 a.m., and dinner at 6 p.m. To register for Friday's get together, call Joyce McCarty Greenlee at 254-386-5534. No advance fee is required. Pay for your own meal at the restaurant. For a registration form or information about Saturday's festivities, call Doris Jane Sewell Moore at 559-3540. Registration forms and payment (check or money order) will be required in advance.

Permian High School Class of 1979 is seeking classmates for its 40th reunion Sept. 20-21. To register or for reunion details, visit www.permian79.com. Contact: Elizabeth MacLean Huston at emmhuston@gmail.com.

The Odessa High School Class of 1964 is seeking classmates for its 55th Class Reunion Sept. 27-28 at MCM Eleganté. Contact: Rune’ Slough Scott, 557-4760, runescott46@gmail.com or visit www.odessa64.com.

The Permian High School Class of 1969 is seeking classmates for its 50th Class Reunion Oct. 18-19. For reunion information and schedule of activities check out the FB class pages Permian High School Class of 1969 or PHS69 50th Class Reunion. Contact: Janice Brown Robertson 575-390-0489 email jrobert4@windstream.net or Vickie Maddox 432-528-2894 or email auntievicmax@aol.com.

MILITARY

TUSCON, ARIZ. The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is seeking military servicemen/women who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division for its 98th annual reunion Sept. 18-22 in Tucson, Ariz. Contact: Bob Haynes at 224-225-1202 or 2idahq@comcast.net. Visit: www.2ida.org.

