Posted: Sunday, July 1, 2018 3:00 am
REUNIONS: July 1, 2018
OALIFE@OAOA.COM
Odessa American
SCHOOL
- Odessa High School Class of 1998 is seeking classmates for its 20th reunion July 27-29. For more information, email odessahigh98@gmail.com or visit eventbrite.com.
- Ector High School Class of 1968 is seeking classmates for its 50th reunion. Tentative date is Labor Day weekend in September. Contact: Claudette Jones at 770-4752 or respond to Pat Rogers on Facebook.
- Permian High School Class of 1968 is seeking classmates for its 50th reunion Oct. 5-6. Contact: Pam Collins Earnest at 664-9724 or email pamearnest68@gmail.com. For more information or to register, visit permianhighschool68.myevent.com.
MILITARY
- Second (Indianhead) Division Association is seeking servicemen and women who served in the Army’s Second Infantry Division at any time for the 97th annual reunion Sept. 19-23 in Jacksonville, Fla. Contact Mike Davino at 919-498-1910, email 2IDA.PAO@charter.net or visit www.2ida.org/2018-reunion.
- USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) Shipmates are seeking all ships company and embarked Navy and Marines Corps personnel for its reunion Oct. 10-13 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on the Jacksonville Riverfront, Jacksonville, Fla. Call Robert G. McAnally at 757-723-0317, email yujack46709@gmail.com or visit http://ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net/.
- The 2018 TACAMO Reunion, celebrating the Stand-up of the TACAMO Squadrons “VQ-3 and VQ-4” and their Unparalleled Flight Hours Excellence, has been scheduled Nov. 8-12 at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant, S.C. For more information, visit https://www.tacamo.org/events/2018-tacamo-reunion-in-charleston-sc.
