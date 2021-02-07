MEDICAL MATTERS: Coronavirus and your heart: Heart health during the pandemic

Patients that have heart conditions, those who are 65 and older, those living in nursing homes or patients with other problems including lung disease, obesity, diabetes, or patients with a weakened immune system might be at higher risk to become seriously ill with COVID-19. These patients, like everyone else, are recommended to always wear masks, maintain appropriate social distance, and wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol. Always cover sneezes and coughs, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, sanitize surfaces and get immunized against the flu and pneumococcal disease if you haven’t already, as they can weaken your ability to fight another infection. Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available, you should receive that as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine decreases the chances of getting ill with the virus, but it doesn’t prevent carrying the virus if infected. Therefore, it is still very important to follow all the above measures even after vaccination.
Patients with heart conditions need to keep close attention to their heart health during the pandemic to strengthen the immune system against COVID-19 and to slow or prevent heart disease from getting worse. It is important to choose heart-healthy foods and snacks (plant-based and unprocessed foods are excellent choices), keep a daily exercise routine while maintaining social distance, stay hydrated, getting at least seven hours quality sleep, avoid smoking and alcohol. Ensure you have at least one month of prescribed medication at home and stay connected with family and friends using telephone or social media to avoid social gatherings. Heart attacks and strokes will still happen during a pandemic. These are medical emergencies and getting quick care is critical to limit any heart or brain damage and to help you or a loved recover faster.