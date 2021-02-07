MEDICAL MATTERS: Coronavirus and your heart: Heart health during the pandemic

Patients that have heart conditions, those who are 65 and older, those living in nursing homes or patients with other problems including lung disease, obesity, diabetes, or patients with a weakened immune system might be at higher risk to become seriously ill with COVID-19. These patients, like everyone else, are recommended to always wear masks, maintain appropriate social distance, and wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol. Always cover sneezes and coughs, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, sanitize surfaces and get immunized against the flu and pneumococcal disease if you haven’t already, as they can weaken your ability to fight another infection. Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available, you should receive that as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine decreases the chances of getting ill with the virus, but it doesn’t prevent carrying the virus if infected. Therefore, it is still very important to follow all the above measures even after vaccination.