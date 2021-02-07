MEDICAL MATTERS: Coronavirus and your heart: Don’t ignore your symptoms

During the pandemic we have seen a significant delay in patients coming to the hospital with life-threatening conditions such heart attacks and strokes due to unrealistic fears of contracting COVID-19 in the hospital. A heart attack occurs suddenly when a cholesterol plaque inside one of the arteries that supply the heart muscle with blood is suddenly cut off. Within minutes, the heart muscle is starved of oxygen-rich blood, and in just a short period of time, part of the heart can be damaged or die permanently which can result in a fatal event if not treated promptly.

Heart attacks will still happen during the pandemic. It is very important to understand that this is a medical emergency and getting quick care is critical to limit any heart damage and to get better faster. Although sadly in the U.S. we have at this point seen around 400.000 fatalities from COVID-19, more than 800,000 will die from a heart attack each year.

The most common symptom for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort; however, women are more likely than men to have other symptoms. If you experience chest pain or pressure or discomfort, tingling in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw pain, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness or fainting, don’t delay calling 911 because of fears that you might get COVID-19 at the hospital.

Medical Center Hospital (MCH) has safety measures in place to protect you from infection. A heart attack is a time dependent condition, in which delays usually result in serious complications, including the risk of heart failure or permanent heart damage. You are much more likely to have a bad outcome if you ignore symptoms related to your heart condition and catching a heart attack early is the cornerstone to a favorable outcome.