STONE: There’s always light in times of darkness

COVID-19 is a phrase forever etched in our memories and is certain to echo for many generations to come. It’s brought forth an inordinate amount of trials that have changed the very nature of day-to-day life.

Who would’ve thought roughly two years ago we’d all be wearing masks, seeing cardboard cutouts of people in empty stadiums, and waiting our turn for a vaccine to combat a virus that has seen no global boundaries? Yep, when we think of COVID-19, we tend to associate the term with all things negative.

For every small business continuing to struggle and in lifting prayers for families who’ve lost loved ones far too soon, COVID-19 can be synonymous with fear, anger, despair, heartbreak, isolation and even hopelessness.

But, even in the darkest days, there is light, a beacon of optimism, helping to shine upon the good that does exist. It’s found in the unsung heroes, who day in and day out, give of themselves in order to secure a better tomorrow. So much-deserved praise to our frontline healthcare professionals is felt, not just those in the typical hospital setting, but so many others embedded throughout our communities.

They’re found in every single hospice, skilled nursing facility, assisted living communities, and inpatient rehabilitation settings in the Permian Basin and beyond. And when you think about the rich history of the Permian Basin, it makes even more sense our West Texas community demonstrates it takes care of its own.

We all find ourselves here for one reason — the stunning landscape, the impeccable blue skies, and the most vivid sunsets your eyes will ever see. But, beyond the natural beauty here in the Basin, is hardy work ethic, a humble pride and strong sense of community.

All of us born and raised or traveled to be here share in common an appreciation of what it means to settle in the wide open — even among one of the fastest growing cities, Odessa. Many rural regions in our state and country often suffer from a lack of resources and access to everyday needs, certainly high-quality healthcare. However, that’s not a factor in the Basin.

From doctors, nurses, and aides to therapists, chaplains, and social workers who are the staple of our community and also serve as an uplifting silver lining amid such a difficult and trying pandemic.

Their stories of dedication are nothing short of remarkable, providing paths for patients to reconnect with the family and homes they’ve longed to see again. They alleviate loneliness and distress with a warm touch, a friendly smile, and welcome conversations, all while delivering the essential care patients require as they segue within care.

While each entity is unique to the services it provides, collectively, their respective staff embodies what is expected of the human spirit — dignity, compassion and love.

From the chaplain delivering a word of prayer, the social worker advocating for her patient, a nurse aide entrusted to assist in daily living activities, the therapist celebrating with his patient after those first steps taken following recovery from a stroke, or the nurse comforting a family as their loved one takes her final breath, are examples of how the most compassionate acts of caring broadcast a ray of much needed positivity and hope for brighter days ahead.

As you take a walk in your neighborhood or a drive to around town, look around you and take note. The virus may be invisible, but those who have helped us all get through it never will be. See the signs. Whether it’s a cross atop a church, a nurse leaving her shift at a skilled nursing facility, or a rehab patient completing their last day of therapy onto a new life of independence, this is life in the Basin — thriving with energy and determination that will take us into tomorrow.

When this pandemic finally comes to an end, I’m certain we can reflect upon the countless silver linings left from it. Perhaps it’s a renewed connection to friends and family, taking an inventory of being more community-minded in helping others, extending additional generosity to those in need, or simply taking a collective breath to reflect upon what is truly important in our lives.

One thing for certain, the work of healthcare professionals serving hospice, skilled nursing, assisted living and inpatient rehabilitation represent the interwoven threads within these linings, shining brightly as a renewed testament to the human spirit and hope for our future.