STONE: Men: Take control of heart disease

A juicy rib eye cooked to perfection, being the master of the TV remote, routinely downing a six pack of beer, or finishing off that cigarette may all seem like manly things. However, many of the vices we have take a significant toll on our cardiovascular health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading cause of death by age groups, races, and ethnicities of males, in the United States, is heart disease. Coming in at a staggering 24.6% of all deaths among males, it holds no discrimination in accounting for 1 out of every 4 men’s death each year. These figures can improve, but only if men take action in changing their own behaviors and lifestyle habits.

Saturated fats have long been linked to heart disease. Unfortunately, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), red meats (which include beef, pork, and lamb) have higher concentrations of saturated fats compared to other forms of protein. However, for the average West Texan male, it may prove more difficult to eat less of it because beef is THE primary source of protein in our neck of the mesquites. Consuming red meat is a choice and modifying your diet doesn’t mean giving it up entirely. Instead of eating red meat daily, opt to incorporate other sources of protein in its place. Examples include fish (especially those high in omega-3 such as salmon and trout), chicken, and beans or lentils. Buffalo is also an excellent option, as it has a similar flavor profile as beef but considerably less saturated fat and packed with heart-healthy omega-3 acids.

Being king of your castle comes with benefits, most notably the master of the television remote. But, when the mastery of channel selection turns into a 12 hour long couch fest watching football, your body…and metabolism slows to a near halt. Most often, men who struggle with obesity, diabetes, or cardiovascular disease also have a sedentary lifestyle. Finding ways to battle physical inactivity is easy. Adding extra steps and activities throughout your day can yield positive results, even during weekend football binges. Consider doing things less efficiently, such as getting up off the couch to change the channel, taking a walk at halftime, or finish chores around the house. As a guideline, most men need at least 2½ hours of moderate-intensity activity (like brisk walking) each week plus a couple days of muscle-strengthening activities to yield heart healthy benefits.

Men are more likely to drink excessively than women, and thus have more health problems attributed to the abuse of alcohol. Excessive alcohol consumption comes in different forms including binge drinking (5 or more drinks on one occasion), heavy drinking (consuming 15 or more drinks per week), and any alcohol use of men under the age of 21. Limiting your alcohol to no more than 1 to 2 drinks per day is important. Anything more than that reverses any positive effects or benefits moderate alcohol consumption may have. If you’re kicking back cold ones with friends, your best bet is to limit yourself to 2 drinks and supplement with water in between your beer, wine, or cocktail of choice.

Lastly, eliminating tobacco use is the single most effective way to prevent disease and illness. Regardless if you smoke occasionally, identify as a “social” smoker, or proudly wear the badge as a chain smoker…tobacco use has a cumulative effect on the cardiovascular system. When you smoke, both your blood pressure and heart rate increase. Also, the carbon monoxide inhaled from the tobacco smoke binds to red blood cells faster than oxygen can, leaving tissues and organs deprived and damaged from the lack of oxygen they need to flourish. These three things alone place a tremendous strain on the cardiovascular system, which over time, can worsen by way of hardened arterial walls making it easier for fatty plaque to build up and eventually lead to a heart attack and/or stroke. The best way to address tobacco use is to quit entirely…there’s just no safe it can be used.

Aside from being the husbands, fathers, and sons our family expects us to be, they also expect us to be around as long as we can. Heart disease is a very serious issue and one, we as men should not take lightly. There are risk factors we can control and control them we must.