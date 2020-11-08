STONE: Election stress got you down?

Watching, waiting, clinging to every word upon each breaking news report as electoral votes were counted, and inching closer to that elusive 270 mark in confirming who will be our nation’s president over the next four years. Calculating vote totals, playing out various “what if” scenarios, and mapping out red versus blue states well past midnight.

The scenario doesn’t end over the next days and you find yourself consumed with newsfeeds, discussions among friends and families, and perhaps even questioning why in the hell are there no answers. If this sounds familiar, you’re certainly not alone and are among millions of other Americans who find the 2020 election has left a wake of stress and anxiety.

While Election Stress Disorder is not a medical diagnosis, the concept is real and has both direct and indirect implications affecting our work-life balances. More than two-thirds, approximately 68 percent, of American adults say the 2020 U.S. presidential election is a significant source of stress in their lives, according to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association.

Compounding this sense of worry is the propagation of “gloom and doom” upon the masses by the media. Between television and especially social media, we simply cannot escape its ever- reaching grasp in our lives. The constant bombardment of alerts and updates comes at us like a belt-fed machine gun hitting us round after round after round.

And, let’s not forget how divisively polar people can be in pushing their political beliefs upon others to the point of reaching a level of anger and aggression. It’s fine to disagree, but some people simply cannot grasp and come to terms with those who disagree with their political ideations and beliefs.

The rage, hostility, and even belligerence they exhibit only adds to the emotional discourse many are already experiencing and dealing with. Mentally, we become drained, which can transcend into impacting us physically as well. Tense muscles and upset stomachs may seem benign at first, but can manifest into more pronounced ailments.

Life in 2020 has been hard and stressful enough. Adding a presidential election to cap it off seems pretty appropriate, considering how the year has gone. But, instead of letting it control you, it’s time to do what we can to control it. Up to this point, you’d think we’d all be experts in finding ways to manage stress and anxiety, but we all need a bit of help, not only for ourselves, but each other. Consider the following tips in helping manage areas you have control over to improve your mental and physical well-being:

Monitor how much news you consume: Negative stories and drama draw higher ratings and thus are more likely to be fed to captive audiences. It’s easy to be drawn in by catchy headlines and breaking news stories, but you’ve got to set limits on how much time you spend wrapped up in watching television and checking social media. Make an effort to reduce your screen time, set a goal, and stick with it! Most importantly, force yourself to shut it all down at least 2 hours before you go to bed. Instead, go outside and watch a sunset, take a walk, and just unplug. You’ll likely find yourself sleeping better, awaking more refreshed and being far more productive the following day.

Set boundaries in discussing politics with co-workers, family, and friends. Many relationships have met dire ends due to heated political debates and it’s rather unfortunate that we don’t realize a mutual respect to agree to disagree is simply all it takes to place friendships over heartaches. If politics is a subject matter that you know is a powder keg waiting to happen and you truly value existing friendships, set boundaries with those you hold dear and establish ground rules when discussing such topics. You may just need to avoid them altogether.

Lastly, make sure you take time for self-care. You and only you can truly care for yourself. Make time to block of segments in your day to engage in activities focused on you and you alone. This can be prayer or meditation time in reflecting ways to improve yourself as a human being in serving others. It should also be time focused on exercise to channel nervous energy into something productive such as your physical health. Spend 30 minutes to an hour each day engaging in physical activity to clear your mind, body, and soul.

2020 has been a dumpster fire as it is, don’t let the stress, anxiety, or even heartache get the better of you. Simply put — control the things you can change and don’t waste your time or energy on the things you can’t. Instead, focus on your own well-being and taking care of what matters most — you!