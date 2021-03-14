STONE: Don’t dismiss depression, disease impacts millions

When sadness becomes more the norm rather than the exception, it may be an indicator of a more serious condition. Depression is a disease impacting millions of Americans each year. Largely underreported and untreated, depression transcends beyond just mental health, negatively impacting one’s physical well-being, too.

The longer depression goes unresolved, the more significant the damage is to our overall health and quality of life. And, because men have a greater tendency in internalizing feelings, concerns, and issues they can often be more reluctant to acknowledge warning signs and open up, talk or seek much needed help.

While statistics point out depression is twice as common in women as it is in men, suggesting or assuming it’s limited to women is a tragic mistake. Depression does cross gender boundaries, affecting men far more than most may imagine. Many studies suggest these disparities exist due to men being uncomfortable in addressing their health, due to such variables as being labeled “weak,” or they are simply fearful to speak about personal issues.

But, it can also be associated with the many symptoms of depression that either go unnoticed or passed off as something else. In either case, both require additional public awareness to prompt men into being more active in recognizing and acting upon these issues.

Men can, and more often do, experience depression differently from women. While women are likely to have more obvious symptoms such as sadness, guilt, or feelings of hopelessness, men tend to have more of the less obvious symptoms such as fatigue, restlessness, lack of drive, less energy, and/or altered sleeping patterns.

Considering the combination of social stigmas and less obvious signs of depression, it certainly gives credence as to why depression in men goes largely unnoticed and under addressed.

Signs and symptoms of depression range from vague to obvious which, although some can be more prevalent in one gender versus the other; can be experienced by both men and women. These include but are not limited to the following:

Persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” feelings.

Anger that seems to come out of nowhere.

Pessimism or hopelessness.

Feelings of guilt or remorse.

Irritability.

Restlessness.

Fatigue and/or decreased energy.

Lack of drive.

Lack of interest in sex or romantic activities with your partner.

Insomnia or excessive sleeping.

Overeating or loss of appetite.

Aches, pains, headaches, abdominal cramping, and/or stomach issues that are unresolved with treatment.

Thoughts of harming yourself and/or committing suicide.

The other component of depression is that it isn’t a universal diagnosis and therefore, doesn’t have a universal treatment.

It comes in various forms, requiring specific care to target the underlying cause to treat depression effectively. Additionally, underlying conditions also play a significant role in identifying depression and managing the disease.

Things such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety, chronic illnesses, and even certain types of medications (both prescription and illicit drugs) can increase the likelihood of men having depression within their lifetime.

Therefore, breaking down any barriers they may have to openly communicate with their healthcare providers is essential to reach a possible diagnosis and begin treatment sooner. Early recognition and treatment is key. A failure to do this will escalate the severity of existing health problems and can even result in new ones, some of which can carry grave consequences.

The danger undiagnosed and untreated depression has, specific to men, is too many of these cases end up in physical harm and even death. Destructive behaviors, often starting with alcohol and drug abuse, can lend to a further spiral of self harm up to the point of committing suicide.

This is where the disparities on depression statistics continue to widen and emphasize the point of being more aggressive in tackling this issue from a male’s perspective.

While more women attempt suicide, more men will die by suicide in the United States. It all boils down to women are more likely to seek help, while men will not. It may be men are afraid to speak up, assume symptoms are something else, and don’t wait to get evaluated or treated. Regardless, we have to start taking this issue more seriously in men and change the current course in which it’s heading.