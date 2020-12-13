STONE: Coping with loss makes the holidays harder

Losing someone special and close is hard enough; between the heartache, sorrow, and adjusting to life without them, it takes time to heal and move forward. Whether it’s a spouse, child, or dear friend, the void felt by their absence can resonate long after they’ve left this world behind. However, the holidays can prove to be an even more difficult time…especially for those suffering from a recent loss. While most of us see the holidays as a time to celebrate and give thanks, it causes others to realize and reflect on how life has changed without their loved one during an otherwise happy and joyous time. Getting through the holidays can be an emotional roller coaster and while there’s no “one size fits all” way to cope, there are several options that can help.

Recognizing that the holidays will be challenging and unlike those in years past, is the first initial step toward developing coping strategies through the season. It’s also important to remember not everyone grieves the same way which, in turn, means that how you plan to spend your holidays may not match how others may want to spend theirs. Some may wish to be around as many friends and family as possible, while others might opt for a more low key, subtle approach. There’s no right or wrong way in doing it, just be honest and communicate with others so they know what you do and don’t want to do during the holidays.

Perhaps this is a good time to take an inventory on traditions and decide which ones you want to keep, change, or start anew. A certain smell, a particular event, or an old decoration may conjure up memories and a flood of emotions that may just be too much…or it may be just what is needed to help cope. Starting a new tradition, to honor the memory of a loved one, is a great way to keep those in our hearts whom we miss dearly. Some do this by creating a “memory” stocking in which family and friends write down special memories or add certain pictures that were special to them. When the time is right, everyone can spend a moment reading and sharing them together.

If you are overloaded with holiday events and need a break, go for it! Sometimes we just need time alone to process everything and prayerfully retreat for spiritual guidance. This might be a great time to listen to your favorite music, read a book, see a movie, or splurge on something for yourself that you enjoy. Don’t feel guilty for skipping out on a holiday party in lieu of taking care of your own emotional needs. Plan ahead, if you can, by prioritizing the events you want to attend and not otherwise over commit by saying yes to everything else. A good rule of thumb is, we can’t take of others unless we first take care of ourselves.

On the subject of taking care of ourselves, it’s important to not lose sight of the effects diet, exercise, and sleep has in complimenting our coping strategies when dealing with grief. Make sure to not overindulge in holiday cheer, especially alcohol. Too much alcohol, mixed with a highly emotional state can lead to trouble. A couple of drinks can quickly add to more and while it may numb the pain temporarily, over time it can lead to depression and regress any progress you’ve made in dealing with your loss. Exercise, even a brisk walk or doing chores around the house, can help clear your mind and feeling better. Take every opportunity to stay active and moving. Lastly, make sure you get enough sleep. Sleep is essential to stave off the negative effects insomnia can have on the body which include impaired judgment, decreased concentration, feeling depressed, and compromising your immune system. Bottom line; eat well, choose your drinks wisely, stay active, and go to bed early.

Finally, surround yourself with positive influences and people…you’re going to need it. There will be people wanting to help and offering their support so take them up on it. It’s also oaky to ask for help. The decorating, cooking, or other day to day items don’t do themselves, so taking advantage of any assistance from others can be a tremendous relieve. On the other side of the fence, avoid the people who dwell in negativity or try to dictate how and what you should do during the holidays. Above all, listen to your heart and trust in yourself. The pain may not ever completely heal, but each day gives a bit more strength and optimism in carrying on.