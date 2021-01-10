STONE: Cold temperatures can bring havoc to asthma sufferers

  • January 10, 2021

Posted: Sunday, January 10, 2021 4:30 am

By Levi Stone, RN, MSN Chief Nursing Officer

Colder weather can be a blessing to many, but just as much a curse to others. Among those who aren’t particularly fond of crisp temperatures are those with respiratory conditions, particularly asthma.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 26 million Americans suffer from Asthma. It’s a chronic disease that causes your airway to become inflamed, making it very difficult to breathe.

Unfortunately, there is no cure and the only real way to keep it under control is to avoid the triggers that can lead to flare ups. One of those triggers is a sudden change in weather, particularly cold weather. While it is somewhat unrealistic to avoid cold weather, there are things within our control to help keep an asthma flare up at bay.

According to the American Thoracic Society, cold air is one of the most common asthma triggers leading to a flare up. Our lungs prefer a very warm and moist environment to function at their best and when anything other than this exists; our bodies react to compensate for the change in conditions. As cold air enters the lungs, both blood vessels and airways constrict reducing airflow. Since those with asthma can already have damaged airways and reduced lung function, further restriction caused by cold air puts these individuals at even greater risk. Cold air causing constriction of airways can further aggravate into a full blown coughing spell, forcing some to reach for their rescue inhaler and fighting to catch their breath. If you must go outdoors on cold days, it’s best to breathe through your nose or even use a scarf to cover your face to warm the air before it gets to the lungs.

Unfortunately, being outdoors isn’t the only place where triggers are found. Even when asthma sufferers retreat indoors for refuge, other types of triggers may still lurk inconspicuously throughout the home. Here’s a list of a few of those triggers and ways to help reduce and/or avoid them altogether:

Insect droppings (from dust mites and cockroaches) can trap themselves in carpet fibers, air conditioning ducts, and furniture, finding their way into one’s airway and spur on an attack. Using mattress and pillow covers and avoiding down-filled comforters, pillows, and quilts can reduce the exposure with insect waste.

Pets, such as dogs and particularly cats, shed dander containing allergens. If you have pets, it’s imperative to vacuum, dust, and mop your home no less than weekly. Also, make sure you bath and groom your animals regularly.

A wood burning fire may provide warmth and a touch of comforting nostalgia, but the smoke it creates are filled with several chemicals and particles that can have any asthmatic reaching for their rescue inhaler. The simple solution is to not burn wood for heat. Instead, opt for an electric space heater instead.

Cigarette smoke; enough said. If you have asthma, don’t smoke. If someone lives in your home that smokes, they really need to quit or at the very least smoke far, far away from the home. Like every other preventable disease or illness, quitting smoking and staying away from those who do smoke should be high on every asthmatic’s list of situations to avoid.

Even with careful planning, adhering to a prescribed therapies, and meticulously avoiding known triggers, flare ups can and will occur. Asthma attacks can be very scary and when immediate relief cannot be reached, medical help may be necessary. In the event an attack goes unresolved, one should seek medical attention when one or more of the following occur:

  • Severe breathlessness or wheezing occurs, especially at night or in the morning.
  • Low peak flow reading when you use a peak flow meter.
  • Straining and having to use accessory muscles (such as your chest and abdomen) to breathe.
  • Not being able to speak without getting winded or short of breath.
  • Your instincts tells you something is wrong.

Stick to your plans, know your limitations, adhere to your medication regimens, and certainly avoid known triggers. Doing so will help you tolerate winter by being able to breathe a bit easier.

