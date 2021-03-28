STONE: Blood donation needs at an all-time high

The negative impacts of the seemingly endless COVID pandemic continue to rear its ugly head. Among them has been a disruption in blood donations that were previously supplemented by various blood drives.

With social distancing being a first-line defense against the virus, this essentially shut down blood donation centers from operating in their normal capacities. Inversely, however, this depletion of resources also coincides with the busiest times blood and blood products are needed to treat patients. Blood is so desperately needed in the spring and summer months due to many types of injuries and conditions often seen around this time of year. From increased trauma cases to cancer patients needing transfusions, varying conditions warrant an urgent need for blood products lately yet area blood banks have been taxed to meet these demands. This is where qualified donors become even more important and crucial to keep lifesaving blood inventories above the critical threshold.

The following facts from the Red Cross help substantiate the need for yearlong blood donation and if you can, please donate today:

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Approximately 41,000 blood donations are needed every day.

Nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S.

The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 pints.

The blood type most often requested by hospitals is Type O.

The blood used in an emergency is already on the shelves before the event occurs.

More than 1.8 million people were expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatment.

A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 pints of blood.

Unfortunately, while an estimated 38 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, only around 10 percent of them actually do it each year. Furthermore, while the otherwise well-intended prevention practices to safeguard the public against COVID have made blood donation more challenging. Already critically low shortages of blood are further compounded with a slower rate of donations to boost inventories.

While certain restrictions have slowed the rate of blood donations, they still can be done and must increase to get supplies up immediately. If you’ve donated blood before and have time to do it, please do so. If you have never done it before or remain undecided, here are a few items to help put your mind at ease and hopefully get you to roll your sleeves up at that next blood drive:

Donating blood is a safe process. A sterile needle is used only once for each donor and then discarded.

Blood donation is a simple four-step process: registration, medical history and mini-physical, donation and refreshments.

The actual blood donation typically takes less than 10-12 minutes. The entire process, from the time you arrive to the time you leave, takes about an hour and 15 minutes.

A healthy donor may donate platelets as few as 7 days apart, but a maximum of 24 times a year.

All donated blood is tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C, syphilis and other infectious diseases before it can be released to hospitals.

Information you give during the donation process is confidential. It may not be released without your permission except as directed by law.

Locally, Vitalant is a blood center serving our area that can get you on the fast track to begin donating blood today. Their main website (https://vitalant.org/) provides detailed information about their organization, education, and links to begin the heroic process of donating blood (www.bloodhero.com).

The great thing about blood donation is how far it can extend into helping others. When you donate blood, you are helping to save the lives of literally four different people. Your blood donation can be broken down into red blood cells, plasma (FFP), cryoprecipitate (used for coagulation in people who are actively bleeding) and platelets (also used to help clot the blood). If you are healthy and able to donate blood it is strongly encouraged do so. Please be the hero our community needs and donate blood today!