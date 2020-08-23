STONE: Benefits of exercise during pregnancy

It’s no secret that the benefits of exercising regularly yield immeasurable gains to our overall health. Not only does it reduce our risks against things like cardiovascular disease and diabetes, but also improves our quality of life by way of strengthening bones and muscles as well as improving our mood and mental health. As important as adhering to a regular exercise program is for everyone, it’s even more important for pregnant women to make it a priority as part of their lifestyle. In fact, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) calls for women with uncomplicated pregnancies to get 30 minutes or more of moderate exercise on most days. Additionally, The Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week during pregnancy.

Women who were physically active prior to becoming pregnant should not have any issues pressing forward and continuing to exercise. However, regardless of prior or current activity level, all pregnant women should consult their primary physician before beginning any exercise program. Qualified medical professionals can help develop a supervised program to insure the most benefit to mom and baby. They will also take your current and past medical history in account to help avoid any unnecessary injuries and illnesses that could occur.

A moderate exercise program can also be safe, incorporating specific exercises for the expectant mom. Since the influx of hormones released can cause ligaments to stretch in preparation for childbirth, a regimen of low impact and do not require a great deal of balance and coordination are often preferred. Among the safest include swimming or water aerobics, brisk walks, stationary bike or elliptical machines, as well as low impact aerobics. These exercises provide similar advantages compared to other work outs, but are less likely in developing many injuries which are more common in high impact type exercises.

Once you’ve been cleared for a regular exercise plan, it’s important to follow a few basic steps to make your workouts more effective. This includes drinking plenty of water, before, during, and after exercise. Wear the appropriate clothes and shoes to the activity you are doing. This will insure you are comfortable, but also protect against injury and strain. Because the demands of your body to provide both nourishment to you and baby, consuming enough calories is essential to help provide the energy needed during and after exercise. Eating a small meal at least one hour before a workout yields the most benefit. And, above all, do not exercise to the point of exhaustion. Rest is necessary between sets of exercises and aids in the recovery phase post workout.

While most women are able to exercise throughout their pregnancy, some cannot such as those deemed to have a high risk pregnancy, have asthma or impaired lung function, or moderate to severe cardiovascular disease. Other issues which may contradict exercising during pregnancy include the following:

Previous history of premature births

Weakened cervix

Any bleeding or spotting

Physical limitations or injuries

Irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias

Additionally, pregnant women should stop exercising immediately and notify their physician if any of the following occur:

Notice an absence or decrease in fetal movement

Feel severely short of breath

Experience chest pain or tightness

Notice a sudden gush or trickle of fluid from the vagina

Experience muscle weakness

Feel faint, dizzy, or lightheaded

If one is able, increasing physical activity and exercising during pregnancy should go hand in hand. Aside from feeling and looking better, studies show that it can actually make labor less painful with fewer complications. It may also make you less prone to having morning sickness, make you sleep better, will help offset any prenatal depression that may creep up, and may boost your baby’s own athletic and activity potential later in life. So…get up, stay moving, and make the most of your pregnancy through exercise!