STONE: Allergies vs drug sensitivities

With thousands of prescription and over-the-counter medications available today, we are bound to come across a few that do not agree with our body chemistry. With a variety of unpleasant side effects, we tend to presumptively label these conditions as “allergies” without truly understanding if an actual allergy exists or not. The term allergy is all too often confused, and inappropriately used, when the effects of medications are more likely the result of a sensitivity or intolerance. The fact is, allergies and sensitivities are different and affect our bodies in different ways. Knowing these differences can expand the options available for your physician to effectively treat and manage both present and future conditions.

While at doctor’s appointments or being admitted to the hospital, many patients reference lists of medications they are “allergic” to. Questions often follow from the healthcare practitioner to determine the types of symptoms that occurred after taking these medications. During these conversations, it’s revealed the patient is not allergic to the medication, but rather has a sensitivity or intolerance to them instead.

Sensitivity or intolerances can be better recognized by symptoms involving the gastrointestinal system. Bouts of upset stomach, cramping, nausea, vomiting, and even diarrhea are some of the more common symptoms associated with sensitivities and intolerances to medications. Another telling sign you are likely experiencing a sensitivity or intolerance versus an actual reaction is these effects occur upon first exposure to the drug itself. While the sensitivity may yield uncomfortable and even inconvenient side effects, many medications can still be taken safely to treat the conditions they were prescribed for. It boils down to visiting with your doctor in weighing the benefits versus the unpleasant side effects and if continuing the medication, in question, is necessary. If the medication carries more pros than cons in taking it, your doctor might be able to offset the negative side effects by modifying your dose or changing to a different type of medication altogether.

In reality, true drug allergies account for only 5% to 10% of all adverse reactions to medications. What sets a drug allergy from drug sensitivity is that it directly involves the immune system. Like other items put into or on our body, such as foods, lotions, or chemicals; at times they respond to these agents by recognizing them as threats instead of helpful. This triggers an immune response that can vary from mild symptoms to full anaphylactic shock. The thing about drug allergies is that they impact the entire body. More of the common symptoms with an allergy often include full body rashes, hives, itching and even swelling. Swelling is an indicator that these conditions are likely to extend into a more serious allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis, a potentially life threatening condition especially if not treated immediately.

Some of the less common symptoms can include runny nose, sneezing, and congestion of sinuses. Even more uncommon than, but just as alarming as swelling, are symptoms such as difficulty breathing, fever, and/or inflammation of the lungs, joints, or kidneys.

The other difference among an allergy versus sensitivity is an allergy is progressive, meaning the more you are exposed to a drug your body is allergic to, the more severe the symptoms become with each subsequent exposure. Of course there are very rare instances where the body can react quickly and violently (anaphylaxis) to a drug after one exposure. However, the vast majority of allergic events occur when the body has repeated exposures to these medications in which the body has an allergy to. Therefore, it very important to share with your doctor and/or healthcare provider anytime you experience symptoms in which your entire body has been affected. Drug allergies can progress to medical emergencies; therefore it is important to understand the differences between allergies versus sensitivity. Any and all medications your body is allergic to should not be taken again to avoid the progressive…and cumulatively more dangerous effects from the allergic reaction from the drug.

Our body chemistry varies from one person to the next, so being able to differentiate symptoms between an allergic reaction and drug sensitivity is important. In either case, your physician should be made aware of any negative interactions medications have to your body so the best course of treatment can be made. Broadly, and incorrectly, classifying all adverse side effects as “allergic” can unintentionally limit medications you may need later down the road. “Drug Allergy” is a red flag to healthcare practitioners, of which most will err on the side of caution by not giving certain medications…especially if an allergy is even suspected.