STONE: Care for caregivers

More than 65 million people in the United States, that’s close to 30% of the total population, spend an average of 20 hours per week…sometimes more, providing care for a chronically ill, disabled, or aged family member. November marks National Family Caregivers Month, reminding us just how important these family caregivers are within the scope of healthcare. Many of these individuals have little or no medical training background, but deliver a wide variety of complex care needs including but not limited to wound care, managing several medications, and preparing special diets in addition to providing activities of daily living such as bathing, grooming, and dressing. While the work can be rewarding, it is taxing nonetheless…leaving many caregivers little or no time to care for themselves. This can lead to neglect of their personal health, both physically and mentally.

Various research show a correlation of those caring for chronically ill and/or disabled family members to have more mental and physical health issues attributed to the stress and strain in providing the actual care, while often simultaneously juggling existing responsibilities of home and work. Many caregivers feel obligated to cut back their work hours, or quit altogether, allowing more time to care for their disabled/chronically ill family member. Even then, remorse and regret in feeling not enough time is spent to provide adequate care can lead to anxiety and guilt, which in turn can segue into depression. This draws a constant awareness that caregivers themselves also need assistance, from others, to keep their own health in check.

Recognition is nice, but in addition to acknowledging caregivers for their tireless efforts, we should make the most of opportunities to help them out. Often, that support is much easier and practical than one might think. Running errands, pitching in with chores around the house, doing laundry, or providing meals are excellent ways to decompress the additional responsibilities that can otherwise be overwhelming. Even stopping by for a visit, sharing a laugh or two, can provide a much needed break and an opportunity to pitch in where needed. Considering some caregivers may be reluctant to ask for help, be specific in offering your assistance. Examples include “I’m doing laundry this afternoon, what loads can I do for you too?”…”We’re going to the grocery store, what do you need while we’re there?”…”My afternoon is free, I can stay awhile if you need to run errands or take a break.”…or, “I cooked more of my favorite recipes, here’s a few meals to last you through the week.”

On the flip side, caregivers should make the most of the help offered to them. For caregivers, it’s important to take advantage of those opportunities providing even the slightest amount of respite to help them recharge and refresh. Whether you are new to the caregiver role or have years of experience under your belt, the often self-induced pressures of needing to be the best care provider can be alleviated by following 4 important steps. One is accepting your feelings by understanding there will be ups and downs in providing long-term care. The simple acknowledgement that you are human comes with it a cascade of emotions ranging from happiness and satisfaction to fear and anxiety…this is normal and you’re not alone. The second is to know your limitations. Pushing yourself beyond your capabilities can eventually place a toll on not only you but to those you provide care for. Set boundaries and recognize the need to request assistance when necessary. The third opportunity is taking advantage of those willing to help…even with the small things. Small tasks, left unattended to, can build quickly and ass additional stress to an already busy day. When people offer help…take advantage of it as often as you can. Finally, and most importantly, take time to care for yourself. You need to stay healthy, both physically and mentally, to be at your best. If this means taking a short walk or just getting away for a few hours, your mind and body will thank you. Exercise and diet play a pivotal role as well, so don’t sacrifice any of these opportunities to nurture yourself.

Even in providing one of the kindest, most loving acts imaginable…over time, caregivers need care themselves. Whether you are a caregiver or know of someone whose life has been rearranged to care for a disabled or chronically ill family member, we all have a part in helping those who help others. Make a difference in a caregiver’s life by not only recognizing these angels among us, but lend a hand to them any chance you get.