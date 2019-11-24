STONE: Grandma’s Remedy to Cold and Flu Season

It starts with a few aches, followed by a stuffy nose, even perhaps a cough or sneeze or two. Before too long, your body becomes so tired you just want to lie down and rest. We’ve all been there, but when a cold or flu virus hits, it can hit hard. Our immune system fights to keep up, fighting these nasty little viruses taking over our body. We reach for over-the-counter remedies or may even see our doctor for an anti-viral medication. Both of these are solid and effective options, but there’s also another tried and true therapy our grandmothers swore by all these years. Little did most of us know, she was right all along. A big, healthy bowl of homemade chicken soup is one of the best ways to combat the common cold and flu.

Why is it so effective? For starters it aids in hydration by replenishing the body with much needed electrolyte-rich fluids. When we have a fever, our bodies utilize more water and require additional fluids, on top of what we normally consume when healthy. Proper hydration is essential and greatly improves the efficiency of your immune system by helping reduce fever and flush out toxins.

Chicken soup packs a protein punch. And, just like we need the additional hydration, our bodies require more protein when we are ill. The Institute of Medicine suggests women need 46 grams of protein daily, while men require at least 56 grams. However, when we are sick, your need for protein can nearly double. At anywhere from 6 to 12 grams per serving, chicken soup can help you achieve these goals. The protein rich broth and chicken provide a soothing and more palatable option compared to heavier meals, which may not be as appetizing when you’re sick.

Among the other ingredients you use in your chicken soup, many can also yield a full assortment of vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. Fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices not only ramp up the flavor of your soup, but also add benefits you may or may not have known to be there all along. Carrots, for example, are rich in beta carotene, converting it into vitamin A. Vitamin A enhances the effectiveness of white blood cells to help fight off bacteria and viruses. Garlic and onions can add a boost of vitamins B1, B6, and C, while celery can contribute additional antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties.

As if you needed more reasons to add chicken soup to your repertoire of cold fighting tools, a steamy cup of this delicious concoction can provide relief by helping loosen secretions in the sinuses and chest. The hot liquid provides relief for symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, and chills. There’s a reason why you hear the phrase” chicken soup is good for the soul”, because it simply makes us feel better when we need it the most.

One of my favorite homemade chicken soup recipes:

Ingredients (preferably organic)

1 Whole Chicken (if possible free range, organic)

3 quarts chicken broth (use broth from cooking whole chicken or you can a low-sodium variety)

6 carrots

3 stalks celery

2 medium onion

1 or 2 cloves of garlic

5 black peppercorns

10 sprig parsley

2 sprig thyme

1 bay leaf

1 tbsp. dill weed

2 tbsp. unsalted butter (can substitute with olive oil)

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. fresh-ground pepper

3 cups egg noodles (can substitute with wild rice or brown rice)

Directions

Make the stock: Place the chicken and chicken broth in a large stockpot and set it over medium heat. Roughly chop 2 carrots, 2 celery ribs, and 1 onion and add to the broth. Add the peppercorns, garlic, 2 sprigs of parsley, thyme, bay leaf, and enough water to just cover the chicken. Bring the broth to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, and cook until the chicken is very tender — about 1 1/4 hours — skimming the surface periodically. Remove the chicken and place in a large bowl. Strain the broth through a very fine sieve into a large, clean bowl or stockpot. Discard the vegetables.

Make the soup: Skim any fat off the top of the strained broth and discard. Slice the remaining carrots, celery, onions, and leeks into 1/4-inch-thick pieces and set aside. Remove and discard the skin and bones from the chicken, cut meat into 1/2-inch pieces, and set aside. Chop the remaining parsley leaves and set aside. Melt the butter in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the vegetables and cook until the onions are translucent — about 7 minutes. Add the chicken, the reserved broth, salt, and pepper. Simmer the soup until the vegetables are tender — about 1 hour. Stir in the egg noodles, parsley, and dill weed and cook until the noodles are tender — about 10 more minutes. Serve hot.