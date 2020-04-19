STONE: Don’t let social distancing lead to social isolation

People are certainly doing their part in flattening the COVID-19 curve by staying home, limiting trips to necessary entities only, and following social distancing guidelines.

These practices will, in fact, help get us to a much needed peak toward finally seeing the downward trend in positive cases, hospitalizations and mortalities. However, the sacrifices made by social distancing can lead us to unforeseen circumstances in the form of social isolation. As humans, we need interaction to thrive and promote our mental wellbeing. With that, it’s important we not let social distancing keep us from socially interacting.

While the constant flow of a global pandemic looms over us, the underlying effects of isolation are taking a toll. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, loneliness and social isolation are associated with higher rates of depression, a weakened immune system (certainly contradictory to when we need our immune systems to be at their best), heart disease, dementia, and even early death.

While we take great strides protecting our physical health, we must also be as diligent in addressing the mental health side of the equation, as well. The two go hand-in-hand and all segments of the population require various actions to promote mental well-being.

The scope of social isolation really has no boundaries. Children, teens, young adults, all the way up to the elderly are susceptible to seclusion and loneliness as a result of this prolonged “stay at home” world we live in.

Kids are out of their routines, not being able to go to school, participate in sports, or simply hang out with friends. Many adults haven’t been able to go to work, which otherwise was a place for interaction with co-workers and a refuge in being productive.

Even the elderly, who may already have been experiencing degrees of seclusion, are unable to have coffee with friends or go on planned outings away from home further adding to the negative impact of being isolated.

Even with social distancing and self-isolating practices, there are ways to stay connected. From use of video conferencing software, social media interaction, and use of FaceTime or Messenger on your smartphone there are creative ways to actually see someone else’s face and share in much needed conversations to catch up.

Many people are even hosting parties, using technology, to network without physical exposure to one another. Considering themes (such as dressing up, choosing a decade to represent, toga, etc.) for parties or get-togethers is a fun way to encourage folks to join in on the fun.

Exercise is another motivator to get friends and family together through social media by offering challenges, such as a 30 days-30 pushups challenge, or competing for how many steps one can get in for the day. This keeps one another engaged in a shared activity, but the exercise component of keeping moving also adds a boost to both physical and mental health.

Pets are another way of adding comfort and connection during these worrying times. Interacting with pets, such as taking walks and playing fetch, have shown to lower stress levels and reduce blood pressure.

The added benefit is your pet gets the attention and exercise they deserve as well. And, as any pet owner knows — a tired pet is a good pet. The bond between pet and owner is strong and meaningful, it’s important to take full advantage of this every moment you can.

Lastly, let us not forget the healthcare workers and other essential members of the workforce who are often the greatest casualty among this social isolation paradigm. With the fear of COVID-19 exposure being greater among front line professionals, friends, neighbors, and even their own family members may further distance themselves as an added precaution against infection.

Coupled with the stress of the job, the lack of personal interaction from those whom they’ve leaned on prior to this pandemic, can ramp up the level of loneliness compared to what others may be feeling.

With that, it’s important to reach out to a doctor, nurse, respiratory therapist, radiology tech, nursing assistant, grocery store clerk, fireman, paramedic, or mail delivery person you might know. Call them, text them, FaceTime them, or even send a note letting them know they’re appreciated and not forgotten. I promise you, and can personally attest, it would mean the world to them if you did.