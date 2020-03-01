STONE: Let’s pump the brakes on coronavirus

Headlining newsfeeds throughout the world, coronavirus has become a household name. Coronaviruses are a type of virus that can cause illness in birds and mammals, particularly upper respiratory infections.

While most coronaviruses are mild in nature, similar to the common cold, COVID-19 is showing to be more severe and even fatal within certain segments of the population. While it’s understandable answers are still being sought about COVID-19, adding to the many misconceptions and inciting unnecessary fears are counterproductive in helping the situation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization are suggesting COVID-19 will likely becomes a pandemic, which means a disease or illness has spread widely within two or more countries other than the first one to report it.

The latest reports suggest at least 60 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States. The term pandemic may elicit panic or concern to some, but really the best course of action is for everyone to do their part in preventing the spread of illness causing viruses in general.

Preventing transmission of COVID-19 is really no different than that of the flu or common cold. First and foremost is frequent and proper hand washing.

Five basic steps of hand washing include:

1. Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.

2. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.

4. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

5. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

Other precautions include covering your cough. The best way to do this is by bringing your arm toward the mouth and coughing into a bent elbow.

This contains the cough and prevent spread of potentially infectious droplets expelled by a cough. It also keeps your hands from becoming contaminated which might otherwise be a medium for infections to be passed onto surfaces others may touch.

Also, if you’re feeling ill and/or have a fever stay home as these may be signs of an active infection that has potential of being passed onto others. Likewise, encourage family members who exhibit similar signs and symptoms to refrain from leaving home until symptoms subside and they have been fever free for at least 24 consecutive hours.

Lastly, be cautious when traveling, especially around areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Hospitals and other entities have begun making questioning of patients and visitors recent travel history mandatory in order to identify those who at higher risk in becoming infected.

If you don’t have to travel to any of these known areas, don’t. It’s that simple. If travel is necessary, prepare accordingly ahead of your trip by packing plenty of alcohol-based hand sanitizer (to supplement frequent hand washing) and investing in a few N95 masks, which are specific in trapping up to 95 percent of fine particles that can carry bacteria and viruses.

Coronavirus is likely here to stay for awhile, but the jury is still out of its magnitude and overall global impact. What is known is how to prevent its spread, all of which are simple, effective, and very easy to follow. It’s time to dismiss fear mongering misinformation and exercise a bit of common sense in doing what we can, together, to keep COVID-19 at bay.