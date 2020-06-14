STONE: What to do when a death occurs at home

The inevitability of life is, at some point, every single one of us will die. Some of us are taken far too soon and others are fortunate to live longer. As predictably non-predictable as death is, would you know who to call if someone died…particularly at home, away from a medical facility or hospital setting? Even when a death is expected, it can still create chaos and uncertainty for those left behind. Before being caught in the wake of confusion after someone passes away, mapping out the immediate steps to be taken should be considered.

One thing to ponder before death is even in the picture, is having an open, honest conversation about death with loved ones so everyone is on the same page regarding expectations, wishes, and how it all is to be carried out. This involves executing a Do Not Resuscitate Order and Living Will. Both take the guesswork out of being your loved one’s advocate with clearly written and distinct directives on end of life choices.

Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) Order

Quite simply, a DNR order is a request for healthcare professionals to not perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) measures in the event your heart stops or you quit breathing.

However, there are two types of DNR orders everyone should be aware of. First, there’s the standard DNR used in hospitals and there is also the Out of Hospital DNR (OOH DNR), which is specifically written to alert Emergency Medical System (EMS) responders of the patient’s wished to not receive lifesaving treatments or be transported to a higher level of care to obtain additional care.

In fact, the state of Texas requires patients and family, who have made the decision for DNR, to have an OOH DNR on hand and presented in order for EMS to honor the DNR. For those needing the OOH DNR form, it is available on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at: (http://dshs.texas.gov/WorkArea/linkit.aspx?LinkIdentifier=id&ItemID=8589946120).

Living wills

Also referred to as “healthcare directives” or “advance directives”, living wills provide a legal, written document defining the types of medical treatment and life-sustaining measures you want or do not want in the event of a medical emergency. Examples of specific treatments and measures include mechanical ventilation (being placed on a ventilator), tube feedings, dialysis, and/or the administration of life saving medications in the event of a cardiopulmonary arrest. This is also a perfect opportunity to express your desire to donate your organs, tissue, and eyes. Decisions can be influenced by one’s own personal beliefs, especially when the emotional components of grief enter the equation. Siblings, blended families, or even the absence of family members can hinder the process to form a consensus leading to family infighting and turmoil. Clearly delineating your care preferences and wishes now, instead of later, through a Living Will, this will afford your family peace of mind to carry out these decisions when the time comes.

One easy method is to formulate a checklist allowing you and your family the navigation through these “next steps”, insuring everything is handled appropriately and smoothly. Dealing with the death of a loved one is a very emotional time. Having this document handy can keep things focused when grief may otherwise consume your ability to think clearly and logically.

Consumer Reports provides a wonderful checklist to use and is available on their website at: consumerreports.org. The following is a segment of this list serving as a guide in handling those immediate “next steps”:

Immediately

1. Get a legal pronouncement of death. If no doctor is present, you’ll need to contact someone to do this:

If the person dies at home under hospice care, call the hospice nurse, who can declare the death and help facilitate the transport of the body.

If the person dies at home without hospice care, call 911, and have in hand the Out of Hospital Do-Not-Resuscitate document. Again, without one, paramedics will generally start emergency procedures and take the person to an emergency room for a doctor to make the declaration.

2. Arrange for transportation of the body. If no autopsy is needed, the body can be picked up by a mortuary or crematorium.

3. Notify the person’s doctor

4. Notify close family and friends (You may need to ask close family and friends to help contact others)

5. Handle care of dependents and pets.

6. Call the person’s employer, if he or she was working. Request info about benefits and any pay that was due. Ask whether there was a life-insurance policy through the company.

Having an idea in knowing who to call after a loved one dies can save additional grief, hardships, inconveniences, and even money. We shouldn’t wait until tomorrow to map these plans out. Know yours and your family’s wishes and act on them today.

As Benjamin Franklin’s famously stated, “the only things certain in life are death and taxes.” We were not born with built-in timers to remind us when our times on earth are up, but we can take the opportunity to plan ahead for the inevitable.