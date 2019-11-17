STONE: End of life decisions impact us all

Having faced the loss of two grandparents over the past several weeks, it reminded me of just how quickly our life can be on this Earth.

As a healthcare professional, I’ve seen the circle of life from the birth of a newborn to holding the hand of patient taking their last breath, both eliciting different emotions, celebrations, or condolences.

Unfortunately, that circle of life doesn’t include a timer to remind family and loved ones when our time is up. The inevitability of death often yields unexpected and inconvenient challenges for those left behind, particularly families faced in making complicated decisions involving care.

For many, thinking about, let alone discussing end-of-life issues may be frightening and uncomfortable. Let’s be honest, talking about death and dying are not the most pleasant things to discuss over coffee to start your day.

Understanding it is a very difficult topic. Do not rely on assuming family members will understand and carry out your personal wishes.

Decisions can be influenced by one’s own personal beliefs, especially when the emotional components of grief enter the equation. Even though a daughter mirrors her father in many ways, her end-of-life preferences may differ significantly from that of her father’s.

Siblings, blended families, or even the absence of family members can also hinder the process to form a consensus leading to family infighting and turmoil. Clearly delineating your care preferences and wishes now, instead of later, will afford your family peace of mind to carry out these decisions when the time comes.

Advance directives provide written instructions to ensure your medical care preferences are followed. In the event you are severely injured, incapacitated, or unable to convey your needs, the advance directive can be referred to by your physicians and family to reduce confusion and deliver care according to your needs.

Advance directives include: living wills, medical power of attorney, and do not resuscitate (DNR) orders. All are unique but similar in nature in conveying your personal healthcare choices.

Living wills

Also referred to as “healthcare directives,” living wills provide a legal, written document defining the types of medical treatment and life-sustaining measures you want or do not want in the event of a medical emergency.

Examples of specific treatments and measures include mechanical ventilation (being placed on a ventilator), tube feedings, dialysis, and/or the administration of life saving medications in the event of a cardiopulmonary arrest. This is also a perfect opportunity to express your desire to donate your organs, tissue, and eyes.

Medical power of attorney

Also a legal document, the medical power of attorney designates an individual to make medical decisions for you, in the event you are unable to make decisions on your own.

Choosing a medical power of attorney should be done in consideration of how capable that individual will be in making decisions during a stressful time.

Often, some people may confuse a medical power of attorney with a power of attorney. To clarify, a power of attorney authorizes someone to make financial decisions for you and is separate in meaning and authority to a medical power of attorney.

Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) Order

Quite simply, a DNR order is a request for healthcare professionals to not perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) measures in the event your heart stops or you quit breathing.

Believe it or not, some people have tattooed DNR orders on their bodies to boldly and permanently state to healthcare professionals to not perform heroic, life-saving measures. While strategically placed tattoos can express your DNR status, a much easier approach is communicating this decision to medical personnel, your designated medical power of attorney and including a DNR status in your living will.

Death does not discriminate against age. Advance directives are not reserved for older adults or the terminally ill.

Regardless of your current age and health, the time to consider and act these items is now! Planning and executing your advance directives is much easier than you might expect.

Consulting an attorney to formally draft your directives is a preference, but other readily available options also exist to help you plan and summarize these documents, many at little or no cost.

So if you haven’t done so, do it now. Complete your advance directives and just as importantly, check the contents every three to five years and revise the documents accordingly. It is certainly time well spent and a benefit to your family.