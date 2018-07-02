STONE: Common Sense a Must For a Safe 4th of July

It is a day to celebrate our liberties and pay homage to our nation’s forefathers, who on July 4, 1776 formally adopted the Declaration of Independence and thus officially created the greatest nation ever to grace God’s green Earth. Amid the barbeques, concerts, festivals, parades, and baseball games, shooting off a few fireworks are likely on today’s agenda to ring in your celebration of freedom. Fireworks certainly add a spectacular flair in our celebration, but can also be extremely dangerous. More than 230 people are injured by fireworks on the 4th of July alone and around 2,000 saw time in the Emergency Department for all of last year. As likely no surprise, 40 percent of these injuries involved children ages 15 years old and younger making the need for adult supervision a must anytime fireworks are around kids.

Children are inquisitive creatures and adding low-level explosives and pyrotechnics to the mix only adds to the danger. Should fireworks be an option for your 4th of July celebration, it’s important to exercise a few basic safety tips to avoid potential disasters. The first, and most important, tip is to apply a liberal dose of common sense before you purchase and use fireworks. Like sunscreen, common sense should be re-applied throughout the day and evening hours to avoid being burned … literally. Common sense comes in various strengths, but be sure to use a common sense factor higher than the anticipated fireworks activity you choose to engage in. The National Council on Fireworks Safety offers these common sense safety tips for using consumer fireworks in the hopes that injuries to consumers can be greatly reduced this season:

• Parents and caretakers should always closely supervise teens if they are using fireworks.

• Parents should not allow young children to handle or use fireworks.

• Fireworks should only be used outdoors.

• Always have water ready if you are shooting fireworks.

• Know your fireworks. Read the caution label before igniting.

• Obey local laws. If fireworks are not legal where you live, do not use them.

• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.

• Wear safety glasses whenever using fireworks.

• Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

• Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can.

• Avoid using homemade fireworks or illegal explosives: They can kill you!

• Report illegal explosives to the fire or police department.

And note these special safety tips, if using sparklers:

• Always remain standing while using sparklers.

• Never hold a child in your arms while using sparklers.

• Never hold, or light, more than one sparkler at a time.

• Never throw sparklers.

• Sparkler wire and stick remain hot long after the flame has gone out. Be sure to drop spent sparklers in a bucket of water.

• Teach children not to wave sparklers, or run, while holding them. Also know that not all children are ready for sparklers … when in doubt, leave them out.

In all seriousness, for the sake of our dedicated firefighters and medical professionals, use your head. Recognize the obvious and utilize good judgment. Especially since we are in some very dry conditions, assess the area you plan on shooting fireworks and avoid spots where fires could more likely occur, such as vacant lots with tall weeds, brush piles, and/or accumulated debris. Also, steer clear from roads, especially those where traffic is steady. Motorists may not see you in the dark conditions and inversely the fireworks you shoot can pose dangers to them and oncoming traffic. So show your patriotism and lather up on common sense, re-apply often, and celebrate Independence Day away from the Emergency Department!