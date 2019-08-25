STONE: Common condition can be warning of underlying health issues

Men are often reluctant to speak about their own health, let alone medical conditions which are very personal and private.

As is the case with erectile dysfunction (ED), impacting as many as 30 million men in the United States alone. While there are several known causes of ED, of which many can be corrected through lifestyle modification, scores of men put off seeing their doctor who can help them through this difficult situation.

Unfortunately, these delays do more than just prolong treating the condition, but also impede diagnosing the true source of the problem of which may be more serious than ED itself.

Coincidentally, cardiovascular disease is among the conditions that can contribute to or cause ED.

To better understand the link between the two, think mechanically. Like a steady flow of gasoline needs to fuel an engine, proper blood flow is necessary to insure optimal function of any organ in the body, including the heart, brain, and yes … you guessed it.

Cardiovascular disease, by its definition, is a range of conditions that involve the narrowing or blockage of blood vessels which can inhibit or completely block the vital flow of blood to our organs. This can result from fatty plaques adhering to arterial walls, the hardening of an arteries and veins, or even chronic inflammation within blood vessels themselves.

Because cardiovascular disease can manifest slowly, signs and symptoms are often vague, subtle, or even silent. Therefore, any clue that sneaks up needs to be acted upon quickly.

While major focus is often spent on more obvious signs and symptoms such as high blood pressure, shortness of breath, chest pain, numbness or weakness in the arms and lower extremities, it’s just as important to act upon the less obvious or possible early warning signs of cardiovascular disease — including erectile dysfunction.

Many men who experience ED may have no idea that cardiovascular disease could be the culprit. Instead, they may consider popping a blue pill and let it be the end of it.

While they may have had no other reason to see a doctor before, erectile dysfunction can be the tipping point to get them in to see one right away. ED can be a measurement of overall health because it provides those initial clues that something isn’t right.

Regardless of its cause, it must be addressed. And, since most cases of ED are caused by blood flow issues that could mean a direct correlation of the problem in hand just might be due to the effects of cardiovascular disease. Quite simply, if you have ED, see a doctor.

Some sobering statistics from the American Heart Association illustrate just how serious cardiovascular disease is. These stats highlight a staggering 1 out of every 3 deaths in the United States and claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined attributable to cardiovascular disease.

Left unidentified and untreated, these statistics will likely stay the same or even worsen over time. Instead, men can make a difference by taking action earlier and being proactive.

Men can be and are reluctant to open up about their health. For them, it is no easy task, but in doing so will improve their quality of life and put the odds back in their favor.

Erectile dysfunction is a very personal subject to broach, let alone admit, but it very well could be the decisive factor for men to finally take charge of their health once and for all.

Remember, there are at least 30 million other men with the same problem. Know that for those who experience ED, you’re not alone. Speak up, get checked, and work with your doctor in finding the underlying cause. Your life just may depend on it.