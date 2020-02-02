STONE: Love your heart by ditching tobacco

Drawing awareness to cardiovascular health and promotion of healthier lifestyle choices are perfect ways to kick off Heart Month and help reduce the number of deaths and disabilities associated with issues such as heart attack and stroke.

One of the most impactful ways to prevent, if not the most important, is quitting tobacco, particularly smoking.

Unfortunately, kicking the habit is no easy task. According to the American Cancer Society, only about 4 percent to 7 percent of people are able to quit smoking on any given attempt without medicines or other help. But, even with all the patches, prescription medications, gums, lozenges, electronic cigarettes, and several other smoking cessation products it can still be daunting task to quit smoking for good.

Cigarettes contain one of the most powerfully addicting agents on the planet, which give them a distinct advantage over millions of Americans against their efforts to quit. Like cocaine, marijuana, and heroin, nicotine triggers a response for the body to produce more of the powerful neurotransmitter dopamine, flooding the brain with a sense of delight and satisfaction.

Repetitive use causes long-term brain changes which incite cravings and the body’s “need” for more nicotine. And as nicotine isn’t the only addictive agent within tobacco products, other components and actions help fuel this addiction as well.

Chemical compounds, such as acetaldehyde produced from tobacco smoke, actually enhance the effects of nicotine and its addictive qualities. Additionally, the rituals of using tobacco products like the oral fixation of drawing smoke from a cigarette or pinching a bit of smokeless tobacco between the cheek and gums are examples of compulsive actions lending to the habit.

Coupled with the brain’s response to when, where, and how pleasure is achieved, it is human nature to repeat responses that make us feel good and in the settings we associate them with. This is why it is no coincidence that tobacco use is a common after meals, at parties, while drinking, during certain situations, or to begin or end the day. All of these variables come together, intertwining themselves into a tenacious addiction cycle that is understandably hard to break.

Quitting takes a sustained effort, using a combination of strategies to better ensure success. Everyone is different, which means one method may not work as well for some as it does others. The first step is to evaluate what benefits you gain using tobacco versus what negative consequences it has on your life.

Once the cons outweigh the pros, you are more mentally prepared to quit. Next, set a firm date to quit with reasonable expectations for yourself understanding you will probably slip along the way. Having a set date helps align your efforts toward reaching your goal.

Finally, maximize your efforts by using a combination of therapies and strategies to push tobacco cessation efforts more in your favor. Attacking all the variables fueling the addiction is a must to not only shake things up, but to maintain your focus toward quitting.

Nicotine replacement therapy (in the forms of gums, patches, sprays, and lozenges) addresses one side of the addiction. While these methods can be effective, people still tend to slip if they just use this option exclusively.

Tackling the rituals and triggers craving the need for tobacco must concurrently be addressed as well. For instance, change your daily routines to minimize common triggers otherwise associated with your day to day activities. Start by listing your trigger items to incorporate changes to your everyday schedule. This can include preoccupying your time to help keep your mind off of smoking with activities such as taking walks, eating a healthy snack that involves using your hands (such as carrot sticks), chew flavored toothpicks, playing games, and/or chores around the house. The key is finding activities that involve using your hands, eyes, and even your mouth.

Lastly, if you relapse don’t give up. For some people, kicking the habit can take up to 10 attempts to break the chains of tobacco. You may lose battles in this process, but sustained efforts and not giving up can help you win the war. Since tobacco use causes immediate damage to the body, every little bit and effort to quit makes a difference. Don’t be ashamed and don’t feel like a failure if you don’t quit on your first few tries.