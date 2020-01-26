STONE: Low T got you down?

After age 40, men can start finding themselves with less energy, increased body fat, decreased muscle tone, feeling more depressed, and experiencing a lower sex drive. The reason may be due to low testosterone (also known as “low-T” or hypogonadism) which has become more prevalent over the past two decades. Testosterone is a naturally occurring hormone which gives men the characteristics of being a man. It’s responsible for guys being able to grow facial hair, have deeper voices, and develop stronger muscles just to name a few. So why do certain men have less testosterone and why is it becoming more common than in years past?

In a regular, typical male; testosterone production begins as the fetus grows inside the womb, gradually increases as boys enter adolescence, and peaks in their late teens and early twenties. From there, testosterone levels stay steady but begin to decline, at a rate of 1% to 2% per year, as men enter their 30’s. While this is a normal part of aging, some men can see a sharper decline and the effects of low testosterone can be more pronounced and obvious. There are several variables (some that can be controlled and others that cannot) which cause testosterone levels to nosedive, resulting in men being physically and mentally out of sorts. However, one of the main factors is that men are less healthy than we were years ago.

In many instances, low testosterone levels are directly influenced by the lifestyle choices men choose to make, particularly in regards to diet and exercise…or lack thereof. Eating poorly and not exercising regularly have lasting consequences in such forms as obesity and diabetes, both of which have a common link among men who experience lower testosterone production. Insulin spikes can wreak havoc on testosterone level which means men should avoid processed foods at all costs. These types of foods are typically heavy in refined sugars and unhealthy fats, both of which can blood sugars to spike and send insulin levels soaring. Instead, eat clean by opting for fresh produce and lean proteins to optimize the body’s ability to function its best to produce testosterone naturally.

Another way to raise testosterone naturally is by exercising regularly and often. Strength training should be a major component to any exercise program aimed at boosting testosterone levels. Experts suggest getting more out your strength training workouts by incorporating as many muscle groups as possible by rotating them throughout the week, using heavier weights, and shortening the intervals between sets. However, like anything else, too much of something can have an opposite effect and end up being a bad thing. When muscles are overworked, by working out excessively; a stress hormone (known as cortisol) increases and can actually work in opposition to testosterone. Muscles need periods of rest to adequately repair, rebuild, regenerate, and recover. Take advantage of those off days and schedule an appointment with your doctor to explore other options that may be necessary to better manage your testosterone levels.

While diet and exercise go a long way, other factors in which men can’t control are also causes for low testosterone. Examples include traumatic injury to the testicles, chronic illness affecting organs (such as the liver and kidneys), conditions that impact other hormone producing glands such as the thyroid, hypothalamus, or pituitary, and those who had delays in puberty. Men with autoimmune disorders are also at greater risk of having low T, as are those who take certain types of medications (such as corticosteroids and chemotherapy drugs). Your physician can help pinpoint the exact cause and more importantly, discuss the most appropriate treatment options.

If testosterone replacement therapy is indicated, let your physician be the one to provide the proper guidance and supervision needed to insure an effective safe treatment regimen. While it may be enticing to try to self diagnose and treat with over the counter options, supplements on the market claiming to “boost testosterone” are either ineffective or can be downright dangerous. Testosterone levels need to be monitored routinely to make any necessary adjustments in achieving normal levels consistent to a man’s age. Your doctor can safely and accurately monitor these levels while prescribing the right testosterone replacement therapy for you.

Nearly 1 in 4 men, over the age of 30, experience low testosterone. While men should expect that lower levels of testosterone are a standard part of aging, levels that fall below normal and carry symptoms…particularly depression, irritability, chronic fatigue, and/or difficulty focusing and concentrating, are worth addressing. Low T can be a delicate subject for many men, but it’s important to know they are not alone in dealing with this issue. With a proper diagnosis and treatment, they can soon start feeling more like themselves and get their overall health back on track.