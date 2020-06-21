STONE: Be a positive role model

While 2020 has been quite a year for the history books. If it were a specific chapter, you might need to write an entire book to catalog all of the monumental events that transpired…and we are just only half way through the year. While today marks Father’s Day, a time to celebrate all things “dad,” this year seems a bit different. Now, more than ever, our society needs positive male role models and what better day to reflect upon this need?

Kids look up to certain individuals. Among them are athletes and celebrities who children see as their idol and want to be like. But when these so called “idols” behave in ways we’d never want our children to follow, we need to step up and be the most influential and positive role models in their lives. Sadly, too many children lack parental participation in their lives, specifically from their fathers. When dad is gone, whether he is entirely out of the home or not an active participant in raising his child, it carries serious consequences for kiddos whose impressionable minds are shaped by what they see and learn today, influencing their future actions into adolescence and adulthood.

Although most mothers are nothing short of saints, they need help from the men in their lives and should never have to raise kids alone. According to the Texas State Data Center, a liaison to the U.S. Census Bureau to disseminate census data in Texas, showed all households in Texas counties had an average of 9.1% female single-parent households with children age 18 and younger. Ector County had a much higher percentage, being classified in the 10.1%-15.2% range of households where mom is the lone parent. A child stands a far greater chance of being successful, confident, and secure when a positive male influence is present in their lives. Without proper guidance, encouragement, support, and discipline many children lose critical elements in their development into adulthood. Studies show them to be more aggressive, violent, isolated, and disruptive. These particular characteristics are often synonymous with a higher prevalence of drug abuse, crime, mental disorders, and destructive behaviors.

Does it mean every child, raised without an encouraging male influence is going to turn out bad? Absolutely not, but these children defy odds that otherwise wouldn’t be stacked against them had a man, willing to take ownership as an integral part of their raising and development. So, rather than point fingers or politicize why people crack and do some utterly horrendous things, perhaps that energy should be focused in addressing key issues affecting our society. One is insuring every child, boy or girl, has a positive male figure in their life. These are the type of men who epitomize the very core of what society needs…REAL men. Not boys, who choose to run from their obligations as a parent. Not a man who chooses to place his own interests over his family and their well-being. See…a real man is not measured by how much money he makes or how many children he’s had. It certainly doesn’t reflect the property he owns, the car he drives, or the clothes he wears. A real man takes responsibility by upholding what society has so grossly lacked year over year. What is lacking is the decline of men teaching our youth about morality, integrity, honesty, and respecting others including themselves. Aside from teaching these principles, a real man backs them up by demonstrating these qualities in his everyday life. Not only do they talk the talk, they walk the walk.

So where are all the REAL men? Seeing the prevalence of American children raised in fatherless homes, it is obvious a tremendous shortage exists. Children may resort to watching television and seeing how their “heroes” carry themselves while the cameras are rolling. I think everyone can agree, heroes don’t promote immorality, violence, hate, or who are physically or mentally abusive. Simply siring a child, doesn’t make a man a father. It takes a commitment to lead kids in a manner toward making them honorable, respectful, and considerate human beings. Unsung heroes do exist and are willing to make a difference. They often aren’t on billboards, television, or the playing fields, but rather the dads who make time for their children to the coaches and youth leaders teaching new skills, building confidence, self-esteem, and morality…real men are out there. If we truly want to make a difference and right this ship of discourse plaguing our society, men need to act upon fulfilling their obligations as a positive mentor. Every able-minded man with a semblance of morality needs to step up and participate in the lives of our youth. Children learn from the adults in their lives, it’s time we start doing a better job.