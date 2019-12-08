STONE: Holiday gift ideas for older adults

Picking the perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list can vary between incredibly easy to completely stumped. The latter often rings true for the older adults you’re shopping for. Applying a few considerations and pointers, finding gifts with both meaning and practicality may not be as hard as you think. Heading into Christmas, you’ll be sure to bring all the joy and smiles to those you love.

Among the greatest fears older adults face is losing their independence. Considering a gift promoting freedom can help alleviate such concerns. Specialized clothing and footwear are perfect options to make it easier for people with limited mobility from aches, pains, or other distinctive needs. For instance, conditions such as arthritis, stroke, or dementia can provide a unique set of challenges in dressing independently. Clothing that coordinate with several different colors and have fewer buttons or zippers can make life a lot easier for seniors to dress themselves. Additionally, adaptive shoes or slippers provide seniors solid footing aiding in their walking needs and to keep them moving…not to mention they are also much easier to don on and off than traditional footwear.

As for keeping things moving, presents encouraging activity are a sure bet. Activity trackers, such as FitBit, offer easy to use technology options for seniors to stay fit. They serve as incentive in promoting walking and overall activity. These devices can also coordinate and sync up with other family members and friends’ devices to spur a bit of friendly competition or accountability in keeping each other motivated to stay fit and healthy.

Physical activity isn’t the only thing in promoting more of. Spurring and engaging the mind are equally enriching to overall health and also yield terrific gift ideas. Puzzles, adult coloring books, and games can keep older adults sharp by working out the brain through aspects of maintaining concentration, memory, and problem solving. They also allow families and friends to connect and bond by sharing in these activities well after the holidays are over. Journals are another way to hone cognition and a great way for seniors to capture memories for future generations to reflect and remember upon.

Regardless of one’s age, who doesn’t love a bit of pampering or trying something entirely new? Gift cards for manicures, pedicures, or spa treatments are likely high on anyone’s list so taking grandma to get her hair styled or she and grandpa to experience fine dining are sure to make them feel like a queen and king. Considering naps and sleep are an important aspect of an older person’s life, why not consider some fancy high thread count sheets or lumbar support pillow? Either will help them sleep more comfortably and have them ready to take on a new day after a restful sleep.

Lastly, a sense of security is likely a high priority among all older adults. Consider upgrading their homes with easy to use doorbell camera systems such as though offered by Ring, Google Nest, or Eufy. These products allow video surveillance to identify who’s knocking at your door and provides the freedom in deciding whether or not it should be answered. And while you have the outside of the home covered, why not make sure the same is done on the inside. Upgrading smoke and carbon monoxide detectors that offer improved alerting mechanisms for the hearing and sight impaired can give peace of mind to everyone.

With just over two weeks left for holiday shopping, hopefully these suggestions provide that final push in fulfilling gift ideas specific to the older adults on your list. It’s a safe bet to bring a bit of happiness and grins to those receiving them, especially knowing their independence, health, and safety were at the forefront in choosing that perfect present.